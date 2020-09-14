COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Nonoy, Cuajao say goodbye to UST Tigers in heartfelt posts
Mark Nonoy
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines –  Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao have formally bid University of Santo Tomas farewell Monday, confirming reports that they’re on the way to Taft to join De La Salle University.

In separate social media posts, the two promising guards said they came to the tough decision for the sake of their basketball careers with the uncertainties surrounding UST amid the Sorsogon bubble controversy.

“With heavy heart, I needed to decide for my career after weeks of thinking about what could happen with our team. I will forever treasure what I learned in UST and will bring it wherever I go,” said Nonoy, last season’s UAAP Rookie the Year.

“My heart aches for this decision but I needed to decide for my career, dream and family. I will forever be indebted to UST. I am ready now for the new challenge in my basketball career,” added Cuajao.

Aside from UST, the Negros Occidental-native Nonoy and North Cotabato pride Cuajao also paid gratitude to coach Aldin Ayo whom they considered as second father after making their hoop dreams possible by bringing them in the Big City and the UAAP.

Ayo has been in the hot seat of the Sorsogon bubble issue and has resigned from his post since then before being whipped with a hefty indefinite ban from the UAAP last week.

On Sunday prior to their official UST goodbye, the STAR already hinted at the La Salle transfer of Nonoy and Cuajao that made them the sixth and seventh Tiger, respectively, to bounce from Espana.

CJ Cansino was the first when he transferred to UP last month followed by Asuncion to Mapua with Brent Paraiso, Rhenz Abando and Ira Bataller taking their acts to reigning NCAA champion Letran.

Both only 19, the two young guns will serve one-year residencies in La Salle before becoming eligible in Season 84 to take on the Green Archers backcourt mantle with the graduation of Aljun Melecio.

