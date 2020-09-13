Mark Nonoy, Deo Cuajao join DLSU amid UST fallout

MANILA, Philippines — The exodus continues for members of the UST men's basketball team as rookie of the year Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao transfer to the DLSU Green Archers.

Per The STAR's Abac Cordero, Green Archers team manager Terry Capistrano confirmed the reports of Nonoy and Cuajao's commitment to the Taft squad.

MARK NONOY and DEO CUAJAO have joined the Dela Salle Green Archers, according to team manager Terry Capistrano... “YES,” Capistrano just texted @PhilippineStar with a thumbs-up sign ???? — @abaccordero (@abaccordero) September 13, 2020

Nonoy and Cuajao are only the latest Tigers to exit the program amid the controversy of the "Sorsogon bubble".

First to exit the program was former skipper CJ Cansino who is headed to the UP Fighting Maroons.

Other players are headed to rival league NCAA. Brent Paraiso, Rhenz Abando and Ira Bataller have committed to Letran while promising young gun Jun Asuncion is headed to Mapua University.

Embattled coach Aldin Ayo also resigned from his post earlier this month.

Ayo has since been banned indefinitely from the UAAP due to the training bubble.

The one-time UAAP champion coach will seek reconsideration for the sanction by the UAAP.