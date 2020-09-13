COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Mark Nonoy, Deo Cuajao join DLSU amid UST fallout
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 13, 2020 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — The exodus continues for members of the UST men's basketball team as rookie of the year Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao transfer to the DLSU Green Archers.

Per The STAR's Abac Cordero, Green Archers team manager Terry Capistrano confirmed the reports of Nonoy and Cuajao's commitment to the Taft squad.

Nonoy and Cuajao are only the latest Tigers to exit the program amid the controversy of the "Sorsogon bubble".

First to exit the program was former skipper CJ Cansino who is headed to the UP Fighting Maroons.

Other players are headed to rival league NCAA. Brent Paraiso, Rhenz Abando and Ira Bataller have committed to Letran while promising young gun Jun Asuncion is headed to Mapua University.

Embattled coach Aldin Ayo also resigned from his post earlier this month.

Ayo has since been banned indefinitely from the UAAP due to the training bubble.

The one-time UAAP champion coach will seek reconsideration for the sanction by the UAAP.

