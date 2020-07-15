COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Pacquiao's MPBL moves on from ABS-CBN, looks for new TV home
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – After a lengthy discussion with founder and CEO Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is now officially in search of a new home.

Days after the bid of its broadcast partner ABS-CBN for a new franchise got junked by the House of Representatives, the booming amateur league is out to find a new network according to Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

“Yes, the MPBL is open to TV networks with best offer,” Duremdes on Wednesday told The STAR after meeting with Pacquiao to decide on the league’s next move.

Through a landslide 70-11 vote, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises last week denied ABS-CBN’s application for a new 25-year franchise that left MPBL and other sports leagues without a broadcast partner.

Since the league foundation in 2018, the MPBL has been with ABS-CBN (S+A Channel) through a block-time deal that already lapsed last March.  

The MPBL has not disclosed a certain network just yet as its possible destination but it’s hoping to find a partner that is willing to cover the games on prime time like its previous set-up with ABS-CBN in the league’s first four seasons.

“Hahanap kami na willing to cover us prime time. Kapag meron ng proposals from TV networks, we can already start negotiations,” Duremdes added.

Good thing for the 31-team league, it will not be pressed with time in its search for next TV partner following the postponement of its fifth season to next year from the supposed opener last month.

As for the shelved divisional finals of the suspended 2020 Chooks-to-Go — MPBL Lakan Season if no TV partner is still in place, Duremdes said that it will be streamed on social media via Facebook Live given the government’s approval on games resumption.

