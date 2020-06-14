COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From bench warmer to star: Robert Bolick reminisces collegiate journey
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2020 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — By the time he played his final year with the San Beda Red Lions, Robert Bolick was a household name and a three-time NCAA Champion.

But before his glory days with San Beda, the 2019 PBA All-Rookie Team member went through a lot of struggles.

Bolick was with the De La Salle Green Archers as a freshman in 2013 where he had a bumpy start to his career.

The Batang Pier point guard recently recalled his early struggles in Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod on Friday.

Bolick had trouble finding playing time with the Green Archers, with a change in coaching personnel shortly after he was recruited.

"Siguro ako hindi talaga ako pasok sa sistema ni Coach Juno (Sauler) so hindi ako nakakapaglaro, nakaupo lang. Gusto ko na nga magquit nung time na yun," Bolick recalled.

"Minsan ngayon kapag naiisip ko, grabe napagdaanan ko yun? Papasok, fa-foul lang tapos babalik sa bench... Hindi ko naisip na mangyari sa akin yun," he said.

Despite winning the UAAP championship with La Salle that year, Bolick had almost no playing time with only 2.9 minutes played in eight game swith the Archers.

He wasn't even able to notch a single point during the entire season.

It didn't change much the next year with the Taft-based squad, with Bolick only averaging 1.8 points in 13 games played.

But fate would change for the 24-year-old when he took a chance with Coach Jamike Jarin of the San Beda Red Lions in 2015.

Courted by Jamike himself, Bolick did not hesitate in moving on from his days in La Salle.

"Nung nagkita kami ni coach Jamike diniretso niya na ako agad [sa team]. Sabi niya brod, maraming mawawala sa team namin lima anim, sila Baser, kailangan namin ng mga bagong [player]," Bolick said.

"Kung gusto mo, punta ka na sa amin. Sure ka pa sa spot. Kung coach na nagsasabi na sure ka na sa spot diba, dumiretso na ko," he added.

After spending a year of residency, Bolick would eventually help Jarin's Red Lions to the championship in 2016, the first of an eventual three-peat.

Bolick would then win two more NCAA crowns under new head coach Boyet Fernandez.

He also became the NCAA' scoring champion in 2018 and established himself as one of the most dominant collegiate players of his time.

His impressive collegiate career with the San Beda Red Lions placed him as the third overall pick in the 2018 PBA Draft.

He has since flourished in the pros and has also seen stints with Gilas Pilipinas.

Despite the early struggles, the 24-year-old has pushed through and is expected reach even higher ceilings in his young playing career.

