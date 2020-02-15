UAAP
Kai Sotto (L) met up with Raptors player Pascal Siakam during the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago this weekend
Instagram/Toronto Raptors
Kai Sotto meets Raptors' Pascal Siakam
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2020 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is already getting advice from NBA champion Pascal Siakam in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp in Chicago.

Sotto, the first full-blooded Filipino to be invited to the global camp, exchanged pleasantries with the Toronto Raptors' star and posed for a photo.

Siakam, also a starter in the NBA All-Star game this year, is among the handful of players who are tasked to coach 64 participants from 34 different countries in the camp.

The Raptors included Siakam's photo with Sotto in an Instagram post about the BWB camp.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Giving back to where it all started at Basketball Without Borders. #ThisIsWhyWePlay

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

"Giving back to where it all started at Basketball Without Borders," the post read.

The 2019 Most Improved Player was an alumni of the BWB program back in 2012.

With the global camp, Sotto is getting valuable exposure for his goal to reach the NBA.

A number of NCAA Divison I schools, including Georgia Tech, Auburn University and Kentucky University, have already expressed interest in the Filipino cager.

