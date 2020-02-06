Kai Sotto gets visit from NCAA Division I Boston coach

MANILA, Philippines — NCAA Division I schools in the United States are continuing to express interest in Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto.

Boston Eagles coach Jim Christian and assistant Billy Wuczynski paid Sotto a visit on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in his residence.

Sotto said on his Twitter account that he and the two coaches met his family and talked about "the future".

Humbled and Appreciative that @BCMBB Coach Christian and @CoachWU came and met my family and we spoke about the future. pic.twitter.com/QlZfSsGpXM — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) February 5, 2020

The Boston College basketball program has produced a number of NBA athletes, including Jared Dudley, Ky Bowman, Reggie Jackson and Jerome Robinson.

Boston's visit comes days after reports of an offer from Georgia University coming Sotto's way.

Apart from the rumored offer, other schools like Kentucky University, Georgia Tech and Auburn University have also expressed interest in Sotto.

Meanwhile, a North Carolina-based recruitment report website Phenom Hoop Report tagged Sotto as "special" and with "unlimited potential".