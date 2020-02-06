UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto was visited by Boston Eagles basketball coach Jim Christian (L) and assistant coach Billy Wuczynski on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time)
Twitter/kzsottolive
Kai Sotto gets visit from NCAA Division I Boston coach
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — NCAA Division I schools in the United States are continuing to express interest in Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto.

Boston Eagles coach Jim Christian and assistant Billy Wuczynski paid Sotto a visit on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in his residence.

Sotto said on his Twitter account that he and the two coaches met his family and talked about "the future".

"Humbled and appreciative that @BCMBB Coach Christian and @CoachWU came and met my family and we spoke about the future," Sotto's tweet read.

The Boston College basketball program has produced a number of NBA athletes, including Jared Dudley, Ky Bowman, Reggie Jackson and Jerome Robinson.

Boston's visit comes days after reports of an offer from Georgia University coming Sotto's way.

Apart from the rumored offer, other schools like Kentucky University, Georgia Tech and Auburn University have also expressed interest in Sotto.

Meanwhile, a North Carolina-based recruitment report website Phenom Hoop Report tagged Sotto as "special" and with "unlimited potential".

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-basketball star Mac Cardona figures in fight outside BGC bar
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Former basketball star Mac Cardona got embroiled in another controversy after he was seen in videos that went viral in social...
Sports
fbfb
Aces shoot for playoffs in Philippine Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Jeron Teng is tipped to assume a more active leadership role on his third season with Alaska as the Aces get ready to shoot...
Sports
fbfb
Farewell to Fr. Do
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
It came as a shock to everyone who knew Fr. Fernando Suarez. He would’ve turned 53 tomorrow but the Lord took him away last Tuesday afternoon.
Sports
fbfb
Alab runs out of steam vs Dragons
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Alab Pilipinas absorbed a harsh 91-63 beating in the hands of Westports Malaysia Dragons and was denied a share of top spot in the ASEAN Basketball League at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.
Sports
fbfb
Shaquille O'neal's son gets Kobe, Gianna Bryant tattoos
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Shareef's ink features Kobe shooting a basketball, Gianna's Mamba Academy jersey, Kobe's jersey numbers and Kobe's sheath...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
29 minutes ago
Adamson barges into the step-ladder format; ends UST’s hopes in UAAP Juniors hoops
By Rick Olivares | 29 minutes ago
Adamson’s win also ended UST’s hope of a play-off for fourth spot as they had one more win versus the Tiger ...
Sports
fbfb
Ardina, Saso aim high as Handa Open unfolds
By Dante Navarro | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso hope to come out strong against a field teeming with talent, both ready and raring to slug it out in pursuit of the crown in the ISPS Handa Vic Open firing off today at the 13th Beach...
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
HD Spikers escape past Lifesavers
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Cignal HD averted a meltdown against the new-look Generika-Ayala, pulling off a tight 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12 win to stay in contention for a podium finish in the PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup ‘Spike...
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Health issue concerns sports officials
By Joey Villar | February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Will the ASEAN Para Games push through as scheduled despite the coronavirus scare?
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Judiciary reaches UNTV semis
February 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Two-time champion Judiciary outlasted Philippine International Trading Center (PITC), 65-55, in their do-or-die duel to clinch the fourth and last semis ticket in the 8th UNTV Cup over the weekend at the Paco Arena...
11 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with