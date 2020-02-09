UAAP
Kai Sotto's NBA dream will be getting a big boost with his inclusion in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp this February
FIBA photo
Kai Sotto invited to NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2020 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is getting a big boost toward his NBA dream after earning a slot to participate in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global Camp this February.

Sotto, who is currently playing for Atlanta-based club The Skill Factory, will be part of the camp from February 14 to 16 at Quest Multisport in Chicago as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend.

A total of 64 boys and girls from 34 countries and regions will participate in the BWB Global Camp where a number of NBA players will coach them.

BWB alumni Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall and Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen are among the players coaching the participants.

WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman will also be mentors to the BWB campers.

The 7'2" Sotto, who is also an alumni of Jr. NBA Philippines, will get significant exposure in the camp to fulfill his dream of being in the NBA.

The BWB program has produced a number of active NBA players, including the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, 2019 NBA draft third overall pick RJ Barret of New York, the Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura and Denver's Jamal Murray.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also participated in the BWB Global Camp back in 2016.

Sotto is the first full-blooded Filipino to be invited to the camp. Fil-Nigerian AJ Edu was a previous participant.

