Pacio weathers Silva to defend ONE strawweight title

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Pacio successfully defended his ONE strawweight world title against Brazilian Alex Silva in ONE: Fire and Fury on Friday.

Leaning on striking as his bread and butter, Pacio subdued the former champion for his second consecutive title defense via split decision.

The fight rang true to the advertised battle between Pacio's striking and Silva's grappling.

While Silva was able to take the fight to the ground numerous times in the bout, Pacio's defense prevented him from doing any damage.

Meanwhile, Pacio was able to land heavy hits with punches, knees and kicks.

Pacio's title defense caps off a 4-1 night for Team Lakay.

Compatriot Jomary Torres of Catalan Fighting System settled for a no contest in the opening match of the night.