Folayang falls to Dutch foe in ONE: Fire and Fury

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Dutch fighter Pieter Buist in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.

Folayang lost the match via split decision, with Buist winning in two of the judges score cards.

The Baguio-based fighter struggled against the taller Buist, with the latter being able to use his length as an advantage.

Folayang's loss blemishes Team Lakay's record for the night which now stands at 3-1.

Joshua Pacio aims to defend his ONE Strawweight title against Brazilian Alex Silva in the main event.