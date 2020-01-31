Kingad rebounds, outpoints Chinese foe

MANILA, Philippines — Danny Kingad is back on the win column in ONE Championship after besting Chinese foe Xie Wei in ONE: Fire & Fury on Friday.

Kingad grinded out a unanimous decision victory over Xie after slugging it out in three rounds of action.

The 24-year-old fighter had to remain calculated against his Chinese foe, who had all the counter attacks to his game plan.

But Kingad did just enough to take the win after the bout went the distance.

Kingad's win ensures Team Lakay of a winning record in tonight's event.

Currently at 3-0, the Baguio-based stable hopes for victories from Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio for a perfect outing to start the year.