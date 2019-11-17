SEA GAMES 2019
NU Pep gears up for another show
(The Philippine Star) - November 17, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National University Pep Squad seeks its second straight title as the UAAP Season 82 Cheerdance Competition gets going today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU Pep has won five championships in the last six years, and the Bustillos-based cheerdancers hope to wow everyone with a performance that coach Ghicka Bernabe described as a tribute to Filipinos.

In front of its flag-waving schoolmates, NU Pep Squad is ready to deliver with its Sarimanok-inspired run in the mat.

NU Pep will be the eighth and last performer,which was determined in the lottery two months ago.

Last season’s runner-up, Far Eastern University Cheering Squad, will be the fifth performer, hoping to deliver a Michael Jackson-inspired run.

Adamson University Pep Squad, which placed third last year, will be at No. 6, seeking to regain the throne it won two years ago.

De La Salle Animo Squad will perform first, followed by University of the East Pep Squad, University of the Philippines Pep Squad and Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion.

University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe will be the penultimate performer before NU. Gates open at 12 noon.

Sports
Sports
