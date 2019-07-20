NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Keith Thurman
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Pacquiao ready in case Thurman comes heavy, says Buboy
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 10:43am

LAS VEGAS – Keith Thurman can put on as much weight as he can on fight day, and it won’t be a concern for Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is used to fighting taller and heavier guys, and Thurman should not be different.

While the undefeated fighter came in half a pound under the welterweight limit of 147 pounds during Friday’s official weigh-in (Saturday Manila time), he is expected to rehydrate and put on additional weight the following day.

This is in a bid to gain a significant size advantage over Pacquiao when they lock horns at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao’s strength coach, Justin Fortune, said by fight night, Thurman could be almost a middleweight.

“I expect Thurman to come in like close to 160 (lbs),” Fortune told Filipino scribes the other day.

But for Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s head trainer, it doesn’t matter how much Thurman weighs the moment he sets foot on the ring against the Filipino icon.

Gaining too much poundage 24 hours after weighing in can affect a fighter’s speed and agility in the ring, which could spell disaster against an opponent with quick hands and footwork like Pacquiao.

“Bahala siya kung umabot siyang 100 (Thurman can even put up to 100 pounds and it doesn’t matter),” Fernandez told Philstar.com prior to the weigh-in ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the bout will also happen.

Pacquiao, for his part, is known not to gain too much weight on the day of the fight in an effort to maintain his speed.

He tipped the scales weighing the same as Thurman.

Fernandez expects his childhood buddy not to stray too far from the welterweight limit.

“Kahit mga 149, 150 tayo ok lang yun (We’re fine weighing 149 or 150 pounds),” he said.

BUBOY FERNANDEZ KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Morales, Barrera pick Pacquiao over Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Two of Manny Pacquiao’s greatest former rivals are siding with the Filipino icon in his welterweight title fight with...
Sports
No run, no gym on eve of weigh-in
By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao passed up on his morning run and stayed away from the gym on the eve of Friday’s official weigh-in.
Sports
Mighty Sports continues dominance in Jones Cup after routing Indonesia
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
It was pretty much a runaway game for the Filipino squad who notched their sixth win in a row.
Sports
Boom Boom rooting for Pacquiao
By Abac Cordero | July 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, the great champion who figured in one of boxing’s tragic moments, is rooting for Manny Pacquiao, who fights Keith Thurman here on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).
Sports
All bases covered with Manny
By Joaquin Henson | July 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Whatever Keith Thurman intends to do in the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here tonight (tomorrow morning, Manila time), Manny Pacquiao has the antidote to make sure the undefeated American’s best-laid...
Sports
Latest
4 hours ago
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao warned Keith Thurman that his boxing knowledge will be put to the test when they meet in the ring
Sports
5 hours ago
Raring to go, Pacquiao and Thurman make weight
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman successfully made the welterweight limit of 147 pounds, overcoming the final hurdle leading...
Sports
11 hours ago
Pressure’s on Thurman, not Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Take it from boxing guru Sean Gibbons who’s been involved in the fight game as a matchmaker, promoter and boxer for...
Sports
11 hours ago
Aces end slump, foil Bolts in OT
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Alaska Aces ended an agonizing five-game, 40-day drought with a 108-103 overtime verdict over the Meralco Bolts, emerging...
Sports
11 hours ago
Ambohot lifts Knights past Altas
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Jeo Ambohot came through with huge plays including a crucial follow-up in overtime as Letran edged Perpetual Help, 82-80,...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with