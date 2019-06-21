Rui Hachimura makes history for Japan as No. 9 pick in NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines — The Washington Wizards selected Rui Hachimura as the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday (Friday Manila time), making him the first Japanese-born player to be drafted in the first round.

The 21-year-old forward from Gonzaga is the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year in the NCAA and averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last year.

Hachimura is a stellar scorer, effective both midrange and post shooting.

He is the third Japanese-born cager to play in the NBA.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, the 6'8" baller only started to play organized basketball when he was 14.

And his level of play may just be starting to develop, setting him on the path of becoming the greatest Japanese basketball player of all time.