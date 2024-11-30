^

News Commentary

COP29 and beyond: Forging Philippines’ path to environmental stewardship

Joanna Perfecto - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 5:19pm
COP29 and beyond: Forging Philippinesâ€™ path to environmental stewardship
An environmental group onboard a wooden boat stage a demonstration along Manila Bay in Baseco, Manila on November 14, 2024, to mark the Philippines’ participation in the Global Days of Action Against Gas Expansion as they wanted to send a message to the world leaders attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku to warn them of the dangers posed by massive investments in fossil gas.
AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

The Philippines finds itself at a crossroads in its fight against climate change, all while dealing with shifts in its internal political landscape.

Our country’s chairing of the Loss and Damage Fund Board at COP29 represents more than just a national achievement; it is a crucial opportunity to reassess our approaches to environmental governance and sustainable development.

The impact of climate change is becoming increasingly apparent as we face prolonged droughts debilitating agriculture, rising sea levels threatening communities and intense typhoons wreaking havoc on urban infrastructure.

These challenges extend beyond mere concerns; they present serious risks to our food security, public health, and social stability. The consequences of inaction, both human and economic, worsen with each passing year.

The emphasis on climate finance at COP29 is particularly important for the Philippines at this moment. As a nation consistently regarded as most vulnerable to disasters under the World Risk Report since 2022, our leadership role in overseeing the Loss and Damage Fund Board holds meaning beyond financial management.

It signifies our responsibility to advocate for nations vulnerable to climate change, ensuring that aid reaches communities requiring assistance for rehabilitation and fortification against such disasters.

As we move closer to the 2025 mid-term elections, striving for effective political leadership domestically to complement our international participation in environmental governance remains crucially important now more than ever. The use of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework serves as a tool for assessing the actions and future promises of our political representatives.

The environmental component of ESG goes beyond surface-level efforts. It requires leaders who grasp the complex link between protecting the environment and driving economic growth. Striking the crucial balance between advancing renewable energy adoption and sustainable urban development, while promoting climate-resilient farming practices.

Equally important is the need to tackle climate justice by ensuring that environmental policies do not prejudice marginalized groups and establishing inclusive structures for these communities to participate in crucial environmental decisions.

Perhaps most critically, the governance element calls for transparency and accountability in environmental programs. The management of climate funds, including our role in the Loss and Damage Fund, requires meticulous oversight and clear metrics for success.

The Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST), in a statement we released, emphasized our role as environmental stewards. We echoed the importance of transparency and accountability in these programs, particularly in ensuring that aid reaches communities most in need while promoting sustainable practices across industries.

As voters, we must demand evidence-based environmental policies and concrete action plans from candidates, not just campaign promises.

As we look towards 2025 and beyond, there are several pressing issues that call our attention. First, meeting our Nationally Determined Contributions in line with the Paris Agreement demands an increase in both ambition and implementation.

Second, it is crucial to shift from policy to practice when it comes to integrating climate resilience into our national development plans. Finally, enhancing our capabilities is essential for managing and allocating climate finance. This ensures that aid reaches the communities most in need of support, especially for their adaptation and mitigation efforts.

The Philippines’ current position on the global stage presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. Our role in climate governance initiatives such as the Loss and Damage Fund Board showcases our ability to impact international environmental regulations?.

Nevertheless?, sustaining this external leadership requires strong support within our country in terms of political determination and tangible measures.

As we evaluate potential leaders for the 2025 mid-term elections, we must look beyond traditional political metrics. Instead, let us assess their environmental expertise, dedication to sustainable practices, and history of open governance as essential requirements for reliable public service.

The urgent issues brought about by climate change demand leaders who grasp not the urgencies but also the social and economic aspects of environmental strategies.

The path forward requires a balance between immediate action and long-term planning. We want leaders who are adept at handling climate challenges, while also preparing the groundwork for enduring socioeconomic development.

This includes investing in green infrastructure, supporting renewable energy transition, and strengthening our disaster response capabilities, all while ensuring transparent and accountable governance.

The upcoming 2025 midterm elections is more than a political exercise -- it serves as a crucial assessment on our commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience. As voters, we hold both the power and duty to choose representatives who will advance our global environmental leadership efforts and reinforce environmental policies at a national level.

The intersection of COP29 discussions with our involvement in climate finance and the approaching elections presents an opportunity to promote environmental stewardship in the Philippines.

By advocating for environmental management and supporting leaders who possess a genuine commitment to sustainability, we can guarantee that our country not only responds effectively to climate-related issues but also sets an example for sustainable progress in the region.

The choices we make in 2025 will have lasting implications beyond election day, influencing our environmental landscape for years to come. It is essential that we exercise our democratic rights thoughtfully, electing leaders committed to safeguarding our natural world and promoting effective governance to secure a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come. 

 

Joanna “Joey” Perfecto is the program and research manager for advocacy at think tank Stratbase Group and concurrent secretary-general for the Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST)

CLIMATE CHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Strategic collaborations to shape Philippines' future in 2025
November 2, 2024 - 5:36pm

Strategic collaborations to shape Philippines' future in 2025

By Venice Isabelle RaÃ±osa | November 2, 2024 - 5:36pm
Investments are crucial for job creation, poverty reduction, consumer spending, productivity, and overall economic growth...
News Commentary
fbtw
SOS: Saving our seas by 2030
October 26, 2024 - 3:15pm

SOS: Saving our seas by 2030

By Mary Kristerie Baleva | October 26, 2024 - 3:15pm
Considering the systemic nature and the extent of the environmental issues that the world is grappling with, the 2030 targets...
News Commentary
fbtw
Quality and quantity in infrastructure projects
October 19, 2024 - 5:22pm

Quality and quantity in infrastructure projects

By Rupert Paul Manhit | October 19, 2024 - 5:22pm
Infrastructure development has long been recognized as a driving force of an economy.
News Commentary
fbtw
Restoring true representation: Reforms in party-list system urged
October 19, 2024 - 3:45pm

Restoring true representation: Reforms in party-list system urged

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | October 19, 2024 - 3:45pm
“It’s high time that we amend, revisit, revise our law on the party-list system.” 
News Commentary
fbtw
Breaking free from dynasty and novelty in the 2025 elections
October 13, 2024 - 11:48am

Breaking free from dynasty and novelty in the 2025 elections

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | October 13, 2024 - 11:48am
And here it is again, the "circus" that pops up every three years.
News Commentary
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with