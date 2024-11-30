COP29 and beyond: Forging Philippinesâ€™ path to environmental stewardship

COP29 and beyond: Forging Philippines’ path to environmental stewardship

An environmental group onboard a wooden boat stage a demonstration along Manila Bay in Baseco, Manila on November 14, 2024, to mark the Philippines’ participation in the Global Days of Action Against Gas Expansion as they wanted to send a message to the world leaders attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku to warn them of the dangers posed by massive investments in fossil gas.

The Philippines finds itself at a crossroads in its fight against climate change, all while dealing with shifts in its internal political landscape.

Our country’s chairing of the Loss and Damage Fund Board at COP29 represents more than just a national achievement; it is a crucial opportunity to reassess our approaches to environmental governance and sustainable development.

The impact of climate change is becoming increasingly apparent as we face prolonged droughts debilitating agriculture, rising sea levels threatening communities and intense typhoons wreaking havoc on urban infrastructure.

These challenges extend beyond mere concerns; they present serious risks to our food security, public health, and social stability. The consequences of inaction, both human and economic, worsen with each passing year.

The emphasis on climate finance at COP29 is particularly important for the Philippines at this moment. As a nation consistently regarded as most vulnerable to disasters under the World Risk Report since 2022, our leadership role in overseeing the Loss and Damage Fund Board holds meaning beyond financial management.

It signifies our responsibility to advocate for nations vulnerable to climate change, ensuring that aid reaches communities requiring assistance for rehabilitation and fortification against such disasters.

As we move closer to the 2025 mid-term elections, striving for effective political leadership domestically to complement our international participation in environmental governance remains crucially important now more than ever. The use of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework serves as a tool for assessing the actions and future promises of our political representatives.

The environmental component of ESG goes beyond surface-level efforts. It requires leaders who grasp the complex link between protecting the environment and driving economic growth. Striking the crucial balance between advancing renewable energy adoption and sustainable urban development, while promoting climate-resilient farming practices.

Equally important is the need to tackle climate justice by ensuring that environmental policies do not prejudice marginalized groups and establishing inclusive structures for these communities to participate in crucial environmental decisions.

Perhaps most critically, the governance element calls for transparency and accountability in environmental programs. The management of climate funds, including our role in the Loss and Damage Fund, requires meticulous oversight and clear metrics for success.

The Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST), in a statement we released, emphasized our role as environmental stewards. We echoed the importance of transparency and accountability in these programs, particularly in ensuring that aid reaches communities most in need while promoting sustainable practices across industries.

As voters, we must demand evidence-based environmental policies and concrete action plans from candidates, not just campaign promises.

As we look towards 2025 and beyond, there are several pressing issues that call our attention. First, meeting our Nationally Determined Contributions in line with the Paris Agreement demands an increase in both ambition and implementation.

Second, it is crucial to shift from policy to practice when it comes to integrating climate resilience into our national development plans. Finally, enhancing our capabilities is essential for managing and allocating climate finance. This ensures that aid reaches the communities most in need of support, especially for their adaptation and mitigation efforts.

The Philippines’ current position on the global stage presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. Our role in climate governance initiatives such as the Loss and Damage Fund Board showcases our ability to impact international environmental regulations?.

Nevertheless?, sustaining this external leadership requires strong support within our country in terms of political determination and tangible measures.

As we evaluate potential leaders for the 2025 mid-term elections, we must look beyond traditional political metrics. Instead, let us assess their environmental expertise, dedication to sustainable practices, and history of open governance as essential requirements for reliable public service.

The urgent issues brought about by climate change demand leaders who grasp not the urgencies but also the social and economic aspects of environmental strategies.

The path forward requires a balance between immediate action and long-term planning. We want leaders who are adept at handling climate challenges, while also preparing the groundwork for enduring socioeconomic development.

This includes investing in green infrastructure, supporting renewable energy transition, and strengthening our disaster response capabilities, all while ensuring transparent and accountable governance.

The upcoming 2025 midterm elections is more than a political exercise -- it serves as a crucial assessment on our commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience. As voters, we hold both the power and duty to choose representatives who will advance our global environmental leadership efforts and reinforce environmental policies at a national level.

The intersection of COP29 discussions with our involvement in climate finance and the approaching elections presents an opportunity to promote environmental stewardship in the Philippines.

By advocating for environmental management and supporting leaders who possess a genuine commitment to sustainability, we can guarantee that our country not only responds effectively to climate-related issues but also sets an example for sustainable progress in the region.

The choices we make in 2025 will have lasting implications beyond election day, influencing our environmental landscape for years to come. It is essential that we exercise our democratic rights thoughtfully, electing leaders committed to safeguarding our natural world and promoting effective governance to secure a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.

Joanna “Joey” Perfecto is the program and research manager for advocacy at think tank Stratbase Group and concurrent secretary-general for the Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST)