^

Nation

Bestlink denies stranding students, apologizes for 'inconvenience'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 4:24pm
Bestlink denies stranding students, apologizes for 'inconvenience'
This photo shows the building of the Bestlink College of the Philippines in Novaliches, Quezon City.
Judgefloro via Wikimedia Commons

MANILA, Philippines — Bestlink College of the Philippines rejected allegations of endangering student safety Wednesday, January 29, following the spread of videos on social media showing several students walking along highways after their founding anniversary celebration in Bataan.

Initial reports and social media posts indicate that over 1,000 students were left stranded and forced to walk for hours along highways late Sunday evening, January 26, after attending the school's 23rd founding anniversary celebration at Punta Belle, Hermosa, Bataan.

In a statement, the school administration called the viral social media posts "fabricated," claiming they do not reflect "what actually happened on the ground" during the event.

"We strongly feel that this misinformation/disinformation was deliberately made by some quarters, with the intent to publicly tarnish the good image and reputation of our esteemed Institution," Bestlink said.

While acknowledging "some unforeseen circumstances in the coordination of the event and transport service providers," the school maintained they have "always put utmost priority and consideration to the safety and welfare of the students." 

Bestlink said it was "doing its best to determine what caused this present fiasco."

In a statement Tuesday, January 27, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said the event lacked proper permits from education authorities. It has since issued a show cause order to the Quezon City-based college.

This is not the school's first controversy related to an off-campus activity. In 2017, a field trip to Tanay, Rizal organized by the school resulted in 15 deaths, including 13 students, a teacher, and a bus driver.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has announced that it will investigate the matter "with gravity and urgency," citing the school's history. Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered a separate probe into the incident.

The school administration expressed openness to "any independent fact-finding investigation" and suggested that it be done by the the local government of Hermosa, Bataan.

Bestlink also offered an apology "for any inconvenience" to affected students, their families, and Punta Belle residents, committing to "better planned and executed" future events.

CHED

COMMISSION OF HIGHER EDUCATION

EDUCATION

FIELD TRIPS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Quezon City to probe school over field trip

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
An unauthorized off-campus activity of the Bestlink College of the Philippines that reportedly endangered students will be probed by the Quezon City government.
Nation
fbtw
NBI nabs 5 for selling &lsquo;hot meat&rsquo;

NBI nabs 5 for selling ‘hot meat’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Five people are facing criminal cases after they were arrested in Caloocan for allegedly selling smuggled meat from China,...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos certifies as urgent BARMM poll delay bill

Marcos certifies as urgent BARMM poll delay bill

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has certified as urgent the passage of a Senate bill seeking to defer the first parliamentary elections in...
Nation
fbtw
Missing sabungero case: DOJ wants 6 suspects re-arrested

Missing sabungero case: DOJ wants 6 suspects re-arrested

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice is seeking to recapture the six security guards charged for the kidnapping and serious illegal detention...
Nation
fbtw
Marbil seeks to overhaul PNP&rsquo;s structure

Marbil seeks to overhaul PNP’s structure

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Saying it is time for changes in the Philippine National Police structure, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil is pushing...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cloudy, rainy skies due to 'amihan'

Cloudy, rainy skies due to 'amihan'

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Cloudy skies and scattered rains are expected in various parts of the country due to the combined effects of the shear line...
Nation
fbtw
2 dead in Binondo condo fire

2 dead in Binondo condo fire

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Amid Lunar New Year festivities, two housemaids died after a fire broke out at a condominium building in Manila’s Chinatown...
Nation
fbtw
Transport groups push for P2 jeepney fare hike

Transport groups push for P2 jeepney fare hike

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Leaders of transport groups will not back down on their petition for an increase of P2 in the minimum jeepney fare amid the...
Nation
fbtw

Tulfo son fined P5,000 for EDSA busway violation

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The congressman son of Sen. Raffy Tulfo will be fined P5,000 after he was accosted for using the EDSA bus lane, the Land Transportation Office announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Pagcor, AFP open VLMC halfway house

Pagcor, AFP open VLMC halfway house

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center recently opened the newly constructed...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with