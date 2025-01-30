Bestlink denies stranding students, apologizes for 'inconvenience'

This photo shows the building of the Bestlink College of the Philippines in Novaliches, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Bestlink College of the Philippines rejected allegations of endangering student safety Wednesday, January 29, following the spread of videos on social media showing several students walking along highways after their founding anniversary celebration in Bataan.

Initial reports and social media posts indicate that over 1,000 students were left stranded and forced to walk for hours along highways late Sunday evening, January 26, after attending the school's 23rd founding anniversary celebration at Punta Belle, Hermosa, Bataan.

In a statement, the school administration called the viral social media posts "fabricated," claiming they do not reflect "what actually happened on the ground" during the event.

"We strongly feel that this misinformation/disinformation was deliberately made by some quarters, with the intent to publicly tarnish the good image and reputation of our esteemed Institution," Bestlink said.

While acknowledging "some unforeseen circumstances in the coordination of the event and transport service providers," the school maintained they have "always put utmost priority and consideration to the safety and welfare of the students."

Bestlink said it was "doing its best to determine what caused this present fiasco."

In a statement Tuesday, January 27, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said the event lacked proper permits from education authorities. It has since issued a show cause order to the Quezon City-based college.

This is not the school's first controversy related to an off-campus activity. In 2017, a field trip to Tanay, Rizal organized by the school resulted in 15 deaths, including 13 students, a teacher, and a bus driver.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has announced that it will investigate the matter "with gravity and urgency," citing the school's history. Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered a separate probe into the incident.

The school administration expressed openness to "any independent fact-finding investigation" and suggested that it be done by the the local government of Hermosa, Bataan.

Bestlink also offered an apology "for any inconvenience" to affected students, their families, and Punta Belle residents, committing to "better planned and executed" future events.