^

Nation

WW2 brass marker stolen in Muntinlupa; suspects nabbed

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 12:33pm
WW2 brass marker stolen in Muntinlupa; suspects nabbed
Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon standing before the marker at the plaza in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa
Ruffy Biazon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Muntinlupa City Police have arrested suspects involved in the theft of a World War II brass marker from a plaza.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 25, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said the suspects are now in police custody and will undergo investigation.

Biazon added the brass plate had been sold to a junk shop and was possibly melted.

“Dahil sa mabilis at coordinated na aksyon ni Kapitana Tintin Abas-Ding ng Alabang at ng Muntinlupa Police, nahuli agad ang mga suspects at nakilala din kung saan nila binenta ang mga bakal na plake. 'Yun nga lang mukang nabenta na din sa tunawan. Pakakasuhan din ang naturang junk shop,” Biazon said in a Facebook post. 

(Due to the swift and coordinated action of Captain Tintin Abas-Ding of Alabang and the Muntinlupa Police, the suspects were immediately apprehended, and the location where they sold the metal plaques was also identified. However, it seems the plaques have already been melted down. The junk shop involved will also be charged.)

On Saturday, May 24, Mayor Ruffy Biazon reported the marker in the plaza at Barangay Alabang was stolen.

He said the marker contained the names of soldiers and guerrillas who fought for Muntinlupa during the Second World War.

Biazon also announced the Muntinlupa local government had offered a P100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“Sa plakeng ninakaw na nakakabit dito nakalista ang pangalan ng mga beteranong gerilya na lumaban para sa kalayaan ng mga Muntinlupeño. Tuwing February 4 natin ginugunita ito,” he said. 

(The stolen plaque, which was mounted at the site, bore the names of veteran guerrillas who fought for the freedom of the people of Muntinlupa. We commemorate this event every February 4.)

MUNTINLUPA

RUFFY BIAZON

THEFT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Cariño, former CBCP head, 86

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
A former secretary general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines died yesterday, the Diocese of Legaspi announced.
Nation
fbtw
Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
A final tally confirming these figures would mark Salceda’s first loss since entering politics in 1998, ending a decades-long...
Nation
fbtw
NPA finance officer nabbed in Bohol

NPA finance officer nabbed in Bohol

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
An alleged finance officer of the New People’s Army was arrested in Talibon, Bohol on Wednesday, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
Quake jolts La Union, Ilocos areas

Quake jolts La Union, Ilocos areas

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted La Union and several areas in Ilocos region yesterday morning, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

GMA sues TAPE for P37.9 million fund misuse

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. has filed a complaint for estafa against TAPE Inc., led by the Jalosjos father and son, for...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Mudflow from Kanlaon blocks Negros highway

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Heavy rains in the past few days triggered a mudflow from Kanlaon Volcano, blocking a major road in La Castellana, Negros Occidental yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
3 drown in Sultan Kudarat

3 drown in Sultan Kudarat

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
A woman, her daughter and an eight-year-old boy died in separate drowning incidents in Lebak and Kalamansig towns in Sultan...
Nation
fbtw
P3.4 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

P3.4 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million was seized in a sting that also resulted in the arrest of two drug suspects...
Nation
fbtw
Crime volume down by 23% in Metro Manila

Crime volume down by 23% in Metro Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The crime volume in Metro Manila went down by at least 23 percent, according to data released by the National Capital Region...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with