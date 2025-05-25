WW2 brass marker stolen in Muntinlupa; suspects nabbed

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon standing before the marker at the plaza in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa

MANILA, Philippines — The Muntinlupa City Police have arrested suspects involved in the theft of a World War II brass marker from a plaza.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 25, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said the suspects are now in police custody and will undergo investigation.

Biazon added the brass plate had been sold to a junk shop and was possibly melted.

“Dahil sa mabilis at coordinated na aksyon ni Kapitana Tintin Abas-Ding ng Alabang at ng Muntinlupa Police, nahuli agad ang mga suspects at nakilala din kung saan nila binenta ang mga bakal na plake. 'Yun nga lang mukang nabenta na din sa tunawan. Pakakasuhan din ang naturang junk shop,” Biazon said in a Facebook post.

(Due to the swift and coordinated action of Captain Tintin Abas-Ding of Alabang and the Muntinlupa Police, the suspects were immediately apprehended, and the location where they sold the metal plaques was also identified. However, it seems the plaques have already been melted down. The junk shop involved will also be charged.)

On Saturday, May 24, Mayor Ruffy Biazon reported the marker in the plaza at Barangay Alabang was stolen.

He said the marker contained the names of soldiers and guerrillas who fought for Muntinlupa during the Second World War.

Biazon also announced the Muntinlupa local government had offered a P100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“Sa plakeng ninakaw na nakakabit dito nakalista ang pangalan ng mga beteranong gerilya na lumaban para sa kalayaan ng mga Muntinlupeño. Tuwing February 4 natin ginugunita ito,” he said.

(The stolen plaque, which was mounted at the site, bore the names of veteran guerrillas who fought for the freedom of the people of Muntinlupa. We commemorate this event every February 4.)