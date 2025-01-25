SOSIA summons â€˜sampaguitaâ€™ girl

SOSIA summons ‘sampaguita’ girl

Screengrab of a security guard and a girl selling sampaguita garlands having an altercation in this video posted on TikTok by @superyang07 and reposted on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The police Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) has summoned the sampaguita vendor who had an altercation with a security guard who kicked her in front of a mall, to give her side of the story.

Lt. Col. Eudisan Gultiano, Civil Security Group spokesperson, said the SOSIA sent a notice for the girl to appear next week for preliminary evaluation.

Gultiano said should the girl and her parents ignore the request, the SOSIA investigator would proceed with the probe. She said the security guard and the agency where he works have submitted their counter-affidavits through a representative.

According to Gultiano, the investigator has a week to determine if there is probable cause to hold the guard accountable for administrative offenses. The findings will then be submitted for a summary hearing, which will take about 30 days.