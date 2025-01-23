^

Nation

Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Zamboanga Del Norte

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 1:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Zamboanga Del Norte on Thursday, January 23. 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake hit 5 kilometers east of Siocon, Zamboanga. 

PHIVOLCS reported the following intensities: 

  • Intensity V - Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte; Ipil,  Zamboanga Del Norte; City of Isabela
  • Intensity IV - City of Zamboanga; Sibuco, Zamboanga Del Norte; Dimataling, Zamboanga Del Sur; Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Intensity III - City of Dipolog and President Manuel A. Roxas, Zamboanga Del Norte; Buug and Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Intensity II - San Jose, Antique; City of Himamaylan, Negros Occidental; Molave, Zamboanga Del Sur
  • Intensity I - City of Kabankalan, Negros Occidental

Intensity refers to the strength of the earthquake as perceived by people in the locality.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected following this earthquake.

The quake was tectonic in nature and had a depth of focus of 43 kilometers.

Earlier, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck San Francisco, Leyte.

EARTHQUAKE

PHIVOLCS

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pangasinan mayor defies Palace suspension order

Pangasinan mayor defies Palace suspension order

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
The mayor of Urdaneta City in Pangasinan has reportedly continued to defy a suspension order imposed by the Office of the...
Nation
fbtw
OCD sympathizes with Taiwan quake victims

OCD sympathizes with Taiwan quake victims

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense yesterday expressed sympathies and offered prayers for the victims of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake...
Nation
fbtw
PNP lauds IT budget restoration

PNP lauds IT budget restoration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The Philippine National Police lauded yesterday the Marcos administration for restoring the outlay for the PNP’s information...
Nation
fbtw

Cop chiefs ordered to dismantle PAGs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered heads of local police to dismantle all active and potential private armed groups or PAGs by March. Marbil’s ultimatum seeks to prevent...
Nation
fbtw
Arrested gun ban violators now 250

Arrested gun ban violators now 250

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
PNP public information office chief Col. Randulf Tuano said that of the figure, 46 were apprehended at Comelec checkpoints...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
18 Chinese, Vietnamese charged for fraud

18 Chinese, Vietnamese charged for fraud

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Criminal cases were filed against 18 foreigners who were arrested in Parañaque City for alleged involvement in online...
Nation
fbtw
NFA approves LGUs&rsquo; rice allocations for disaster preparedness

NFA approves LGUs’ rice allocations for disaster preparedness

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The National Food Authority has agreed to sell 25,000 tons of NFA rice monthly to local government units for the LGUs’...
Nation
fbtw
3 girls die in Bukidnon vehicular mishap

3 girls die in Bukidnon vehicular mishap

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Three girls died after they were hit by a truck in San Fernando, Bukidnon on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Special non-working holiday in Bulacan

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
It’s a special non-working day today in Bulacan for the commemoration of the inauguration of the first Philippine Republic.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with