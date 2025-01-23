Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Zamboanga Del Norte

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Zamboanga Del Norte on Thursday, January 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake hit 5 kilometers east of Siocon, Zamboanga.

PHIVOLCS reported the following intensities:

Intensity V - Siocon, Zamboanga Del Norte; Ipil, Zamboanga Del Norte; City of Isabela

Intensity IV - City of Zamboanga; Sibuco, Zamboanga Del Norte; Dimataling, Zamboanga Del Sur; Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay

Intensity III - City of Dipolog and President Manuel A. Roxas, Zamboanga Del Norte; Buug and Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay

Intensity II - San Jose, Antique; City of Himamaylan, Negros Occidental; Molave, Zamboanga Del Sur

Intensity I - City of Kabankalan, Negros Occidental

Intensity refers to the strength of the earthquake as perceived by people in the locality.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected following this earthquake.

The quake was tectonic in nature and had a depth of focus of 43 kilometers.

Earlier, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck San Francisco, Leyte.