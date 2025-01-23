5.8-magnitude quake rattles Southern Leyte, damages buildings and roads

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Southern Leyte on Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2025, causes cracked asphalt and buckled sections of a road in Himay-angan, Liloan.

MANILA, Philippines — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Southern Leyte at 7:39 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, according to Phivolcs.

In its second bulletin, Phivolcs downgraded the magnitude from 5.9 to 5.8. The quake, classified as strong, could cause slight damage to buildings, roads and other structures.

The epicenter was located six kilometers southeast of San Francisco, Southern Leyte, at a depth of 14 kilometers.

State seismologists attributed the earthquake to the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or boundaries.

Reported intensities

These are the reported intensities felt in various parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Intensity 6 (very strong)

Southern Leyte: San Francisco

Intensity 5 (strong)

Southern Leyte: Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Liloan, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan, San Juan and San Ricardo

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Leyte: Abuyog, Bato, Baybay City, Hilongos, Hindang and Inopacan

Southern Leyte: Bontoc, Limasawa, City of Maasin, Macrohon, Malitbog, Saint Bernard, Silago, Sogod and Tomas Oppus

Intensity 3 (weak)

Cebu City

Leyte: Alangalang, Albuera, Barugo, Burauen, Carigara, Dagami, Dulag, Jaro, Javier, Julita, Kananga, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Merida, Palo, Santa Fe, Tanauan and Tolosa

Surigao del Norte: Surigao City

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Leyte: Babatngon, Isabel and Palompon

Cagayan de Oro City

Instrumental intensities, which measure the strength of ground shaking based on an accelerometer, were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity 5 (strong)

Southern Leyte: Hinundayan, Padre Burgos and San Juan

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Southern Leyte: Hinunangan, City of Maasin and Sogod

Surigao del Norte: Surigao City

Intensity 3 (weak)

Ormoc City

Cagayan de Oro City

Leyte: Carigara, Dulag, Kananga and Palo

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Capiz: Roxas City

Cebu: Bogo City

Leyte: Leyte

Samar: Gandara

Misamis Oriental: Gingoog City

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

Cebu: San Francisco

Eastern Samar: Can-Avid

Camiguin: Mambajao

According to Phivolcs, reported intensities differ from instrumental intensities as they are based on people's experiences, as well as the earthquake's impact on infrastructure and the environment.

Phivolcs also warned of possible damage from the earthquake and aftershocks.

Roads, buildings and schools sustain damage

In San Francisco, Southern Leyte, the OCD found damage to the Sangguniang Bayan Building and gym, with visible cracks and fissures.

Sections of asphalt on the national highway were also elevated.

Nagkabitak-bitak ang kalsada sa Himay-angan, Liloan sa Southern Leyte dulot ng pagtama ng Magnitude 5.9 na lindol ngayong Huwebes ng umaga, Jan. 23.



Ibinaba ng ahensya sa Magnitude 5.8 ang naitalang lindol. #News5



????: Jonathan Guliban pic.twitter.com/j6lWjgv5Lk — News5 (@News5PH) January 23, 2025

In Pintuyan, the agency observed minor cracks in public buildings and some houses. A landslide occurred after the earthquake but was reportedly far from the barangay.

Meanwhile, in Padre Burgos, the OCD received reports of minor damage at Cantutang Elementary School. A residential house under construction also sustained damage, the agency said.

“The OCD remains vigilant and will provide further updates as assessments are completed and recovery efforts commence. Residents are kindly urged to stay vigilant and report any additional damage to local authorities,” it said.