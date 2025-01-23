^

5.8-magnitude quake rattles Southern Leyte, damages buildings and roads

Dominique Nicole Flores - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2025 | 10:08am
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Southern Leyte on Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2025, causes cracked asphalt and buckled sections of a road in Himay-angan, Liloan.
Jonathan Guliban via News5

MANILA, Philippines — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Southern Leyte at 7:39 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, according to Phivolcs.

In its second bulletin, Phivolcs downgraded the magnitude from 5.9 to 5.8. The quake, classified as strong, could cause slight damage to buildings, roads and other structures.

The epicenter was located six kilometers southeast of San Francisco, Southern Leyte, at a depth of 14 kilometers.

State seismologists attributed the earthquake to the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or boundaries.

Reported intensities

These are the reported intensities felt in various parts of Visayas and Mindanao. 

Intensity 6 (very strong)

  • Southern Leyte: San Francisco

Intensity 5 (strong)

  • Southern Leyte: Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Liloan, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan, San Juan and San Ricardo

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

  • Leyte: Abuyog, Bato, Baybay City, Hilongos, Hindang and Inopacan
  • Southern Leyte: Bontoc, Limasawa, City of Maasin, Macrohon, Malitbog, Saint Bernard, Silago, Sogod and Tomas Oppus 

Intensity 3 (weak)

  • Cebu City
  • Leyte: Alangalang, Albuera, Barugo, Burauen, Carigara, Dagami, Dulag, Jaro, Javier, Julita, Kananga, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Merida, Palo, Santa Fe, Tanauan and Tolosa
  • Surigao del Norte: Surigao City

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)   

  • Leyte: Babatngon, Isabel and Palompon
  • Cagayan de Oro City

Instrumental intensities, which measure the strength of ground shaking based on an accelerometer, were also reported in the following areas:

Intensity 5 (strong)

  • Southern Leyte: Hinundayan, Padre Burgos and San Juan

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

  • Southern Leyte: Hinunangan, City of Maasin and Sogod
  • Surigao del Norte: Surigao City

Intensity 3 (weak)

  • Ormoc City
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Leyte: Carigara, Dulag, Kananga and Palo

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)   

  • Capiz: Roxas City
  • Cebu: Bogo City
  • Leyte: Leyte
  • Samar: Gandara
  • Misamis Oriental: Gingoog City 

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible) 

  • Cebu: San Francisco
  • Eastern Samar: Can-Avid
  • Camiguin: Mambajao

According to Phivolcs, reported intensities differ from instrumental intensities as they are based on people's experiences, as well as the earthquake's impact on infrastructure and the environment.

Phivolcs also warned of possible damage from the earthquake and aftershocks.

Roads, buildings and schools sustain damage

In San Francisco, Southern Leyte, the OCD found damage to the Sangguniang Bayan Building and gym, with visible cracks and fissures. 

Sections of asphalt on the national highway were also elevated.

 

 

In Pintuyan, the agency observed minor cracks in public buildings and some houses. A landslide occurred after the earthquake but was reportedly far from the barangay.

Meanwhile, in Padre Burgos, the OCD received reports of minor damage at Cantutang Elementary School. A residential house under construction also sustained damage, the agency said.

“The OCD remains vigilant and will provide further updates as assessments are completed and recovery efforts commence. Residents are kindly urged to stay vigilant and report any additional damage to local authorities,” it said. 

