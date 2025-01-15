^

Nation

Deadly Moro clan war settled amicably

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 2:41pm
Deadly Moro clan war settled amicably
Leaders of the two now reconciled Moro groups in Tugunan town in Cotabato have committed to help local officials usher back to interior areas in the municipality the innocent villagers displaced by their deadly clashes in recent years.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Leaders of two Moro groups in a Bangsamoro town in Cotabato province signed a peace covenant on Tuesday, January 14, putting an end to a long-standing rivalry that had resulted in at least 20 deaths on both sides.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Army Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, separately confirmed on Wednesday, January 15, that the enemies Sabaya Nando and Walu Bungay, both senior members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and their followers have pledged to thrive in peace again in the presence of local executives.

The groups of Nando and Bungay had been involved in over 20 gunfights in Barangay Lagunde, Tugunan, which was once part of Cotabato's Pikit town. Mayor Sumulong Sultan of Pikit played a key role in facilitating their reconciliation.

The groups of Nando and Bungay reconciled through the intercession of Tugunan Mayor Abdullah Abas, members of their municipal council, officials of the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion and the 602nd Infantry Brigade and Mayor Sumulong Sultan of Cotabato’s nearby Pikit town. 

Officials of PRO-BAR, which has jurisdiction over Tugunan, one of eight newly-created Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province in Region 12, also helped convince both sides to reunite via backchannel dialogues, according to local executives. 

The “rido,” meaning clan war in Southern Mindanao vernaculars, between the groups of Nando and Bungay, who are close relatives, stemmed from squabbles for control of territories and political differences, having supported rival candidates for local elective posts during past electoral exercises.

In the presence of senior MILF officials and local government executives, Nando and Bungay pledged to support the peace and development efforts of the Tugunan local government unit.

