^

Nation

Jinggoy Estrada’s son, nephew attacked in Boracay

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 4:58pm
Jinggoy Estradaâ€™s son, nephew attacked in Boracay
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada speaks during the Senate's plenary session on February 15, 2023.
Release / Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — The son and nephew of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada were allegedly assaulted in Boracay on Saturday, May 24.

Estrada confirmed the incident in a statement, saying his son and nephew were attacked by three young men while on vacation.

“Bilang ama at tiyuhin, hindi maiiwasan na labis akong mag-alala nang makarating sa akin ang masamang balita. Kaya’t dali-dali akong pumunta para alamin ang nangyari at kalagayan nila,” Estrada said in a statement. 

(As a father and uncle, I couldn't help but be extremely worried when the bad news reached me. So I rushed over to find out what happened and how they were.)

“No parent or relative ever wants to hear that their loved ones have been victims of such a senseless act in a place that should be a friendly community and a source of relaxation,” he added. 

According to a GMA News report, the incident happened at around 2:20 a.m., when an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old allegedly assaulted Estrada’s son and nephew.

One of the suspects reportedly struck Estrada's son in the head and then repeatedly kicked him after he fell, causing a toenail injury. His nephew also suffered a nose injury.

Estrada said that charges have been filed against the suspects. 

ASSAULT

BORACAY

JINGGOY ESTRADA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NPA finance officer nabbed in Bohol

NPA finance officer nabbed in Bohol

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
An alleged finance officer of the New People’s Army was arrested in Talibon, Bohol on Wednesday, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
Fair probe ensured on PAF general&rsquo;s rape cases

Fair probe ensured on PAF general’s rape cases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla has ensured a fair and swift handling of the rape and attempted rape complaints filed...
Nation
fbtw
Make cancer assistance fund more accessible, DOH told

Make cancer assistance fund more accessible, DOH told

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered the Department of Health to make the cancer assistance fund more accessible to patients...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Garcia did not defy suspension order&rsquo;

‘Garcia did not defy suspension order’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The camp of outgoing Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has denied allegations that she defied the order of the Office of the Ombudsman...
Nation
fbtw
Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

Salceda marks first loss in a tight Albay gubernatorial race vs Rosal

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
A final tally confirming these figures would mark Salceda’s first loss since entering politics in 1998, ending a decades-long...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P3.4 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

P3.4 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million was seized in a sting that also resulted in the arrest of two drug suspects...
Nation
fbtw
Crime volume down by 23% in Metro Manila

Crime volume down by 23% in Metro Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The crime volume in Metro Manila went down by at least 23 percent, according to data released by the National Capital Region...
Nation
fbtw

Cariño, former CBCP head, 86

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A former secretary general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines died yesterday, the Diocese of Legaspi announced.
Nation
fbtw

Amok stabs Parañaque cop in head, chest

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
A police officer, protecting children from being held hostage in Parañaque, was stabbed in the head and chest after a man, believed to be positive for illegal drugs, went amok on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
P4.4-M worth shabu seized in 2 BARMM operations

P4.4-M worth shabu seized in 2 BARMM operations

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Law enforcers seized P4.4 million worth of shabu in separate entrapment operations in two Bangsamoro provinces on Friday,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with