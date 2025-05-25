Jinggoy Estradaâ€™s son, nephew attacked in Boracay

Jinggoy Estrada’s son, nephew attacked in Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — The son and nephew of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada were allegedly assaulted in Boracay on Saturday, May 24.

Estrada confirmed the incident in a statement, saying his son and nephew were attacked by three young men while on vacation.

“Bilang ama at tiyuhin, hindi maiiwasan na labis akong mag-alala nang makarating sa akin ang masamang balita. Kaya’t dali-dali akong pumunta para alamin ang nangyari at kalagayan nila,” Estrada said in a statement.

(As a father and uncle, I couldn't help but be extremely worried when the bad news reached me. So I rushed over to find out what happened and how they were.)

“No parent or relative ever wants to hear that their loved ones have been victims of such a senseless act in a place that should be a friendly community and a source of relaxation,” he added.

According to a GMA News report, the incident happened at around 2:20 a.m., when an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old allegedly assaulted Estrada’s son and nephew.

One of the suspects reportedly struck Estrada's son in the head and then repeatedly kicked him after he fell, causing a toenail injury. His nephew also suffered a nose injury.

Estrada said that charges have been filed against the suspects.