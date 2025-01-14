^

Nation

P8.7M worth of cannabis leaves seized from abandoned vehicle in La Union; P2M in CAR

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 5:49pm
P8.7M worth of cannabis leaves seized from abandoned vehicle in La Union; P2M in CAR
Cannabis plant
Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Region 1 and La Union police seized 73 kilograms of dried cannabis leaves worth P8.76 million from an abandoned vehicle in Barangay Sasaba, Santol, La Union. The operation took place on Monday morning, January 13.

PDEA Region 1 Regional Director Joel Plaza identified the suspects as Felmen Day-os Aliles Jr., alias Dondon, and Amado Paycao, alias Amado Gante Jr., both residents of Barangay Sasaba, Santol. The two managed to evade arrest during a checkpoint last Friday, fleeing when they noticed the authorities.

PDEA operatives kept the abandoned vehicle under surveillance for several days before securing a search warrant to open it on Monday.

Authorities found at least 73 rolls of marijuana leaves, each wrapped in transparent plastic bags and packaging tape, weighing a total of 73 kgs inside the Mitsubishi Delica van.

The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) has set the standard price for dried marijuana leaves at P120,000 per kg.

PDEA Region 1 Director Plaza confirmed that the suspects would be charged under Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

On Monday evening, authorities seized 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, worth P95,200, from 52-year-old Hilario Constantino during a sting operation in Rosario town, La Union.

Constantino will also face drug-related charges, according to Plaza.

Near P2 million worth of cannabis torched in Cordillera Administrative Region

On Monday, Cordillera law enforcement uprooted fully grown marijuana plants valued at P1,908,000 from eight plantation sites in Benguet and Kalinga provinces.

In Benguet, authorities discovered seven marijuana sites across Barangays Pudong and Gadang in Kapangan, and Barangay Tacadang in Kibungan. The sites contained 5,040 plants, with an estimated value of P1,008,000 according to the Standard Drug Price (SDP).

Meanwhile, in Kalinga, Tinglayan police, in coordination with PDEA-Kalinga, raided a marijuana plantation in Barangay Buscalan, where they discovered 4,500 marijuana plants valued at P900,000 based on the SDP.

No arrests were reported following the operation.

PDEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Court issues gag order in Sotto vs Yap case

Court issues gag order in Sotto vs Yap case

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A Muntinlupa court has issued a gag order on actor Vic Sotto amid the controversy surrounding filmmaker Darryl Yap’s...
Nation
fbtw
Fire leaves 300 families homeless in Cavite

Fire leaves 300 families homeless in Cavite

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Around 300 families were left homeless when a fire razed a residential area, destroying at least 200 houses in Bacoor City,...
Nation
fbtw
Mayors back scrutiny of LGUs&rsquo; tax shares

Mayors back scrutiny of LGUs’ tax shares

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The League of Cities of the Philippines has supported the call of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong for a transparent accounting...
Nation
fbtw
2 Cotabato City residents shot dead amid Comelec gun ban

2 Cotabato City residents shot dead amid Comelec gun ban

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two individuals were killed in separate gun attacks in adjoining areas of the Bangsamoro region within just 10 hours, despite...
Nation
fbtw
Shear line, monsoon damage to agriculture reaches P67.68 million

Shear line, monsoon damage to agriculture reaches P67.68 million

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The amount of damage caused by the shear line, northeast monsoon or amihan and the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Brains in trader’s kidnap-slay charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against the alleged mastermind and other suspects in the kidnap-slaying of a 64-year-old businessman in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;NPA cannot influence polls in in Western Visayas&rsquo;

‘NPA cannot influence polls in in Western Visayas’

By Jennifer Rendon | 19 hours ago
The New People’s Army in Western Visayas is incapable of influencing the outcome of the May 12 midterm elections, according...
Nation
fbtw
10 injured in South Cotabato mishap

10 injured in South Cotabato mishap

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Ten people were injured after a truck collided with a tricycle in Tupi town, South Cotabato on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Quake jolts Sultan Kudarat, Davao Occidental

Quake jolts Sultan Kudarat, Davao Occidental

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Sultan Kudarat yesterday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with