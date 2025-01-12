^

Nation

Classes, government work suspended in Quezon City on Monday

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Members of religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) participate on the second "Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty" along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on May 6, 2018. The event hopes to break a world record for the largest charity walk done by Iglesia Ni Cristo in 2014 recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records patrticipated by 519,221 members.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has suspended face-to-face classes in public schools and work in local government offices on Monday in support of the “National Rally for Peace” organized by Iglesia ni Cristo (INC).

The suspension covers public day care to senior high school classes, including the Alternative Learning System, as well work in all local government offices.

“All public schools are expected to continue education through alternative delivery modes (synchronous/asynchronous),” the city government said in its advisory.

“We leave it to the discretion of private schools and private companies to decide on the suspension of their operations,” the advisory added.

The Quezon City said the suspension order is in support of the “National Rally for Peace” that will be held at the Quirino Grandstand, noting that many members of the religious group are in Quezon City. The INC’s central temple is located along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

According to the city government, online transactions could be done through the QC E-Services platform at https://qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph/.

Malacañang earlier suspended classes and work in government offices in Manila and Pasay to allow “the organized conduct of the event.”

Around one million members are expected to attend the rally, which was organized in support of President Marcos’ stance against impeaching Vice President Sara Duterte, who is facing three complaints at the House of Representatives.

IGLESIA NI CRISTO
Philstar
Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Local executives and the police together filed criminal charges against the two now detained perpetrators of the ambush of...
Nation
BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

BARMM Islamic teachers, learners receive cash aid

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Up to 201 Islamic school teachers and learners in two Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato province received cash aid on Friday, January...
Nation
Entrepreneur killed, companion wounded in Basilan ambush

Entrepreneur killed, companion wounded in Basilan ambush

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Gunmen killed an entrepreneur and wounded her companion in an ambush in Barangay Lagayas in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan on Friday,...
Nation
Classes, gov&rsquo;t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

Classes, gov’t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang suspended classes in the cities of Manila and Pasay on Monday, January 13, to make way for the...
Nation
Speaker&rsquo;s challenger disqualified in May polls

Speaker’s challenger disqualified in May polls

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has disqualified a political aspirant who wants to challenge House Speaker Martin Romualdez...
Nation
Government work, classes in Davao suspended tomorrow

Government work, classes in Davao suspended tomorrow

By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
Classes and work in government offices are suspended in this city tomorrow to pave the way for a peace rally of the Iglesia...
Nation
PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief

PNP spokesperson named Central Luzon police chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police, has been named Central Luzon police director.
Nation
Farmer drowns in Pangasinan

Farmer drowns in Pangasinan

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A farmer suffering from epilepsy drowned in a rice field in this city on Friday.
Nation
Gunman killed in Batangas &lsquo;shootout&rsquo;

Gunman killed in Batangas ‘shootout’

By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 hour ago
An unidentified man was killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in Batangas City on Friday.
Nation
