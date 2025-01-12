Classes, government work suspended in Quezon City on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has suspended face-to-face classes in public schools and work in local government offices on Monday in support of the “National Rally for Peace” organized by Iglesia ni Cristo (INC).

The suspension covers public day care to senior high school classes, including the Alternative Learning System, as well work in all local government offices.

“All public schools are expected to continue education through alternative delivery modes (synchronous/asynchronous),” the city government said in its advisory.

“We leave it to the discretion of private schools and private companies to decide on the suspension of their operations,” the advisory added.

The Quezon City said the suspension order is in support of the “National Rally for Peace” that will be held at the Quirino Grandstand, noting that many members of the religious group are in Quezon City. The INC’s central temple is located along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

According to the city government, online transactions could be done through the QC E-Services platform at https://qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph/.

Malacañang earlier suspended classes and work in government offices in Manila and Pasay to allow “the organized conduct of the event.”

Around one million members are expected to attend the rally, which was organized in support of President Marcos’ stance against impeaching Vice President Sara Duterte, who is facing three complaints at the House of Representatives.