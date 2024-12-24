^

Nation

P6.8 million worth of shabu seized at Sorsogon port

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 12:33pm
One kilo of of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as “shabu,” seized at Matnog port in Sorgoson.
CGS Sorsogon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard reported the seizure of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million at Matnog Port in Sorsogon on Monday, December 23.

Coast Guard officials said approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as "shabu," were intercepted during port operations.

The contraband was detected during a routine inspection when a K9 unit flagged a suspicious package.

The operation was part of the intensified security measures under 'Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2024,' a nationwide initiative led by the Department of Transportation," the DOTR's statement read..

Multiple agencies, including the Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Philippine Ports Authority, launched a joint investigation to track down those responsible for smuggling the illegal substances.

