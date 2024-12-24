NBI realigns Christmas party budget to aid typhoon victims

The NBI redirected its Christmas party budget to procure relief goods and toys for donation.

MANILA, Philippines — In a gesture of compassion and solidarity this Christmas, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday extended support to families affected by recent typhoons through a special relief initiative.

Originally planned to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, the NBI’s Christmas party was scaled down to a modest gathering at the Filinvest Building’s parking space.

The relief items were handed over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development at Filinvest Cyberzone in Pasay City.

The NBI said the donated goods would benefit communities recovering from the devastation caused by recent typhoons.