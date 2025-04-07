^

Nation

Public warned vs fake emergency broadcast messages misused for political campaigns

Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 1:08pm
Public warned vs fake emergency broadcast messages misused for political campaigns
This undated photo shows a person holding a mobile phone.
The STAR, File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Monday warned the public about fake emergency/cell broadcast messages purporting to promote the candidacies of certain political personalities through the emergency broadcast facility in mobile phones.

In a statement, the NTC further urged the public to remain vigilant against the misuse of SMS Blasters, a device increasingly exploited to spread misinformation, misleading or fraudulent messages to influence voters, spread false information about election process, and even manipulate public opinion.

These messages are being broadcast through a feature available in some SMS Blasters using the cell broadcast or flash SMS option seen in software controlling the SMS blaster machines. The feature was discovered during testing conducted by the NTC on several SMS Blasters apprehended by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) as part of its intensified operations against sellers of these devices in online selling platforms.

The misuse of SMS blasters, particularly through emergency alert systems, to disseminate campaign materials is not only inappropriate, but also undermines public trust in critical communication channels. The NTC strongly advised the public to ignore similar messages received under the emergency broadcast facility unless it is a legitimate emergency message coming from the National Disaster and Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) or the PAG-ASA Weather and Flood Forecasting Center.

The NTC has endorsed reports of the misuse of emergency broadcast to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation, as illegal campaign, or the possibility of its use to discredit or malign the reputation of contending candidates in the upcoming elections.

In the past few weeks, the PNP-ACG and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), in coordination with the NTC, had been conducting multiple operations in Metro Manila and provinces to apprehend sellers of SMS Blasters, Signal Jammers and IMSI Catchers. Violators may face imprisonment of up to 12 years and fines of up to P500,000.00 under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, Act No. 3846, as amended, the SIM Registration Act, and related NTC rules and regulations.

NTC

TEXT BLAST

TEXT BROADCAST
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
HPG probes motorist using fake &lsquo;8&rsquo; plate

HPG probes motorist using fake ‘8’ plate

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
A motorist involved in a road rage incident that went viral on social media is being investigated over his use of a vehicle...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
After using single mothers as the butt of jokes during a campaign sortie, Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia was...
Nation
fbtw
2 &lsquo;fake news peddlers&rsquo; charged

2 ‘fake news peddlers’ charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against two people who spread on social media an edited video of the crowd taken during...
Nation
fbtw
BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Trafficking rings are using social media platforms Telegram and Facebook to entice victims into accepting bogus job offers...
Nation
fbtw
No second chance for corrupt cops &ndash; Marbil

No second chance for corrupt cops – Marbil

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Corrupt personnel of the Philippine National Police will not be given second chances, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Innovative solutions mulled to combat text scams

Innovative solutions mulled to combat text scams

4 hours ago
Lawmakers are urging concerned agencies and stakeholders to come up with innovative solutions to curb call and text...
Nation
fbtw
Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
The Southern Police District  has recorded a 22-percent drop in crimes during the first quarter of the year.
Nation
fbtw

Groups thank Speaker for project support

15 hours ago
Farmers and irrigators nationwide have conveyed their appreciation to Speaker Martin Romualdez for supporting vital irrigation programs, including solar-powered pump irrigation projects.
Nation
fbtw

Palace to review case of slain broadcaster

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos’ media security task force has vowed to explore possible legal remedies and to assess the proceedings in the case of slain radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon after a local court acquitted three...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with