Comelec orders Misamis governor to explain nursing scholarship comment, anti-Moro remarks

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has given Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter Unabia three days to explain his potentially discriminatory comments at a campaign rally, where he said nursing is "only for beautiful women" and implied the Maranao community would pose security threats if his son loses in the upcoming elections.

The order, issued by the poll body's Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear & Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE) on Monday, April 7, cites statements Unabia reportedly made during an April 3 campaign event that allegedly violated anti-discrimination guidelines established for the May 12 elections.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby ordered to SHOW CAUSE in writing within a non-extendible period of three (3) days from receipt hereof and to explain why a complaint for election offense and/or a petition for disqualification should not be filed against you," the Comelec directive stated.

Sexist and anti-Moro remarks. Unabia — who is seeking re-election in May — allegedly made two concerning utterances during his campaign event, according to the Comelec order.

The first statement addressed nursing and childcare in a manner that election authorities believe could constitute gender discrimination.

Specifically, Unabia said: "Kining nursing, para ra ni sa mga babaye, dili pwede ang lalaki. And, kato pa gyud mga babaye nga gwapa. Dili man pwede ang maot, kay kung laya na ang mga lalaki, atubangon sa pangit nga nurse, naunsa naman, mosamot atong sakit ana."

(This nursing [profession] is only for women, men are not allowed. And, only beautiful women at that. Ugly ones are not allowed, because when men are weak/ill, if they are faced with an ugly nurse, what will happen, our illness will only get worse.)

The second set of remarks came during a slideshow presentation titled "MGA PANGHITABO SA BARMM AREAS," where Unabia allegedly made alarming claims about "Catholic mass bombing" and "Cathedral bombing" while discussing various locations in Mindanao.

Unabia implied that Maranaos would wreak havoc or threaten the security of Misamis Oriental if his son, Rep. Christian Unabia, loses reelection to a candidate married to a Maranao politician.

During the same rally, the governor displayed images of past bombing incidents in Mindanao, including the 2019 Jolo Cathedral and 2023 Mindanao State University bombings.

Potential violations. The poll body cited these remarks as potential violations of Resolution 11116 or the Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines established for the 2025 national, local, and BARMM parliamentary elections.

The resolution specifically prohibits "discrimination against women," "gender-based harassment," and "labeling" during election periods.

The order provides the following definitions of these prohibited acts:

"Discrimination against women" is defined as "any gender-based distinction, exclusion, or restriction which has the effect or purpose of impairing or nullifying the recognition, enjoyment, or exercise by women" of their rights.

"Gender-based harassment" includes "unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks."

Meanwhile, "labeling" refers to "categorizing, classifying, labeling, branding, associating, naming, and accusing individuals, groups and/or organizations as 'vocal dissenters' and activists or subversive group sympathizers or terrorists."

Unabia has been ordered to submit his explanation for these remarks. Failure to comply "shall be construed a waiver of your right to be heard and the filing of the appropriate case against you," the order read.

If found in violation, Unabia could face charges under Section 13 of Republic Act 9006 and Section 261(e) of the Omnibus Election Code.

Unabia's defense. The Misamis Oriental governor's remarks have since circulated on social media and drawn flak.

In a follow-up statement issued on April 4, Unabia claimed his words were taken out of context by political rivals. "We maintain the highest respect for the members of the Maranao community," he said. "We recognize that our words may have been open to various interpretations and could have been perceived as lacking the necessary sensitivity."

The governor apologized and said it was not his intention "to cause offense or to undermine the rich history, identity, and dignity of the Maranao people." He explained that his message was meant to raise awareness about specific local safety concerns — particularly the circulation of counterfeit money and the arrival of unfamiliar individuals in the area.

"However, we now recognize that even with good intentions, the way a message is communicated matters greatly," Unabia added, acknowledging that isolated incidents "must never be used to generalize or cast suspicion on an entire group."

Unabia has not yet publicly addressed his comments about the nursing profession. — Cristina Chi