^

Nation

Comelec orders Misamis governor to explain nursing scholarship comment, anti-Moro remarks

Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 11:23am
Comelec orders Misamis governor to explain nursing scholarship comment, anti-Moro remarks
Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia visits Sitio Lantad, Kibanban, Balingasag, Misamis Oriental, March 12, 2025.
Peter "Sr. Pedro" Unabia / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has given Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter Unabia three days to explain his potentially discriminatory comments at a campaign rally, where he said nursing is "only for beautiful women" and implied the Maranao community would pose security threats if his son loses in the upcoming elections.

The order, issued by the poll body's Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear & Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE) on Monday, April 7, cites statements Unabia reportedly made during an April 3 campaign event that allegedly violated anti-discrimination guidelines established for the May 12 elections.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby ordered to SHOW CAUSE in writing within a non-extendible period of three (3) days from receipt hereof and to explain why a complaint for election offense and/or a petition for disqualification should not be filed against you," the Comelec directive stated.

Sexist and anti-Moro remarks. Unabia — who is seeking re-election in May — allegedly made two concerning utterances during his campaign event, according to the Comelec order.  

The first statement addressed nursing and childcare in a manner that election authorities believe could constitute gender discrimination. 

Specifically, Unabia said: "Kining nursing, para ra ni sa mga babaye, dili pwede ang lalaki. And, kato pa gyud mga babaye nga gwapa. Dili man pwede ang maot, kay kung laya na ang mga lalaki, atubangon sa pangit nga nurse, naunsa naman, mosamot atong sakit ana." 

(This nursing [profession] is only for women, men are not allowed. And, only beautiful women at that. Ugly ones are not allowed, because when men are weak/ill, if they are faced with an ugly nurse, what will happen, our illness will only get worse.)

The second set of remarks came during a slideshow presentation titled "MGA PANGHITABO SA BARMM AREAS," where Unabia allegedly made alarming claims about "Catholic mass bombing" and "Cathedral bombing" while discussing various locations in Mindanao.

Unabia implied that Maranaos would wreak havoc or threaten the security of Misamis Oriental if his son, Rep. Christian Unabia, loses reelection to a candidate married to a Maranao politician. 

During the same rally, the governor displayed images of past bombing incidents in Mindanao, including the 2019 Jolo Cathedral and 2023 Mindanao State University bombings.

Potential violations. The poll body cited these remarks as potential violations of Resolution 11116 or the Anti-Discrimination and Fair Campaigning Guidelines established for the 2025 national, local, and BARMM parliamentary elections. 

The resolution specifically prohibits "discrimination against women," "gender-based harassment," and "labeling" during election periods.

The order provides the following definitions of these prohibited acts:

  • "Discrimination against women" is defined as "any gender-based distinction, exclusion, or restriction which has the effect or purpose of impairing or nullifying the recognition, enjoyment, or exercise by women" of their rights. 
  • "Gender-based harassment" includes "unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks."
  • Meanwhile, "labeling" refers to "categorizing, classifying, labeling, branding, associating, naming, and accusing individuals, groups and/or organizations as 'vocal dissenters' and activists or subversive group sympathizers or terrorists."

Unabia has been ordered to submit his explanation for these remarks. Failure to comply "shall be construed a waiver of your right to be heard and the filing of the appropriate case against you," the order read.

If found in violation, Unabia could face charges under Section 13 of Republic Act 9006 and Section 261(e) of the Omnibus Election Code.

Unabia's defense. The Misamis Oriental governor's remarks have since circulated on social media and drawn flak.

In a follow-up statement issued on April 4, Unabia claimed his words were taken out of context by political rivals. "We maintain the highest respect for the members of the Maranao community," he said. "We recognize that our words may have been open to various interpretations and could have been perceived as lacking the necessary sensitivity."

The governor apologized and said it was not his intention "to cause offense or to undermine the rich history, identity, and dignity of the Maranao people." He explained that his message was meant to raise awareness about specific local safety concerns — particularly the circulation of counterfeit money and the arrival of unfamiliar individuals in the area.

"However, we now recognize that even with good intentions, the way a message is communicated matters greatly," Unabia added, acknowledging that isolated incidents "must never be used to generalize or cast suspicion on an entire group."

Unabia has not yet publicly addressed his comments about the nursing profession.  — Cristina Chi

COMELEC

ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 &lsquo;fake news peddlers&rsquo; charged

2 ‘fake news peddlers’ charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against two people who spread on social media an edited video of the crowd taken during...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
After using single mothers as the butt of jokes during a campaign sortie, Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia was...
Nation
fbtw
No second chance for corrupt cops &ndash; Marbil

No second chance for corrupt cops – Marbil

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Corrupt personnel of the Philippine National Police will not be given second chances, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil...
Nation
fbtw
BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Trafficking rings are using social media platforms Telegram and Facebook to entice victims into accepting bogus job offers...
Nation
fbtw
Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Southern Police District  has recorded a 22-percent drop in crimes during the first quarter of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wage hike takes effect in Bicol region

Wage hike takes effect in Bicol region

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
At least 100,414 minimum wage employees and domestic workers in Bicol can now enjoy higher earnings after the first tranche...
Nation
fbtw
Philippines, US hold firing drills in Maguindanao

Philippines, US hold firing drills in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
Military and police snipers practiced long-range nighttime target shooting at an Army training school in Datu Odin Sinsuat...
Nation
fbtw
2 bettors hit P6.1 million lotto 6/42 jackpot

2 bettors hit P6.1 million lotto 6/42 jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
A bettor in Davao de Oro and another in Pagbilao, Quezon will share the P6.1-million lotto 6/42 prize drawn last Saturda...
Nation
fbtw
Cops seize P1.7-M worth of shabu in Jolo operation

Cops seize P1.7-M worth of shabu in Jolo operation

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Plainclothes policemen seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo, Sulu,...
Nation
fbtw
Law enforcers seize P2.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City

Law enforcers seize P2.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Policemen and Bureau of Customs personnel confiscated P2.8 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia, which were stored in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with