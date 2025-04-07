White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

The event gathered families of victims, church groups and civil society organizations in a symbolic protest against extrajudicial killings allegedly committed during Duterte’s administration.

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign yesterday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City, calling for justice for victims of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war campaign.

According to official government figures, at least 6,252 people – mostly from urban poor communities – were killed in police anti-drug operations between 2016 and 2022. Activists and human rights groups, however, put the death toll higher.

“We are here not only to remember the victims, but to demand that Rodrigo Duterte be held accountable for the mass murder of the poor,” former Bayan Muna representative Neri Colmenares said.

“The white ribbon symbolizes our collective grief, but more importantly, our unwavering resolve to seek justice,” Colmenares said.

He described the killings as crimes against humanity, emphasizing that systematic violence against the poor cannot be dismissed as government shortcomings.

The White Ribbon campaign began on March 28 and aims to build nationwide awareness and pressure for accountability.

At the launch, participants tied white ribbons at the Bantayog and distributed campaign materials in nearby locations, including at St. Peter Church along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Organizers encouraged the public to wear white ribbons, display stickers and pins, and update social media profiles to show solidarity with victims’ families.

Colmenares also criticized the current administration, urging it to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s investigation.

“We call on the Marcos government to stop its hypocrisy. If it truly values justice, it must support the victims and allow the ICC to do its work,” he said. “Silence is complicity. Action is standing for justice.”

Bayan Muna also called for public support to hold Duterte accountable before the ICC.

Meanwhile, Bayan Muna legal counsel and fifth nominee Kristina Conti provided updates on the ICC’s proceedings, with hearings expected to begin in September.

Among the groups present were Rise Up for Life and for Rights, church leaders and relatives of drug war victims.

Organizers said the White Ribbon campaign will continue as part of a sustained effort to seek justice and defend human rights, especially for the marginalized.– Jose Rodel Clapano