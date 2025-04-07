^

Headlines

White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
April 7, 2025 | 12:00am
White ribbon campaign for drug war victims launched
The event gathered families of victims, church groups and civil society organizations in a symbolic protest against extrajudicial killings allegedly committed during Duterte’s administration.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive group Bayan Muna and human rights advocates launched the “White Ribbon: Duterte Panagutin” campaign yesterday at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City, calling for justice for victims of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war campaign.

The event gathered families of victims, church groups and civil society organizations in a symbolic protest against extrajudicial killings allegedly committed during Duterte’s administration.

According to official government figures, at least 6,252 people – mostly from urban poor communities – were killed in police anti-drug operations between 2016 and 2022. Activists and human rights groups, however, put the death toll higher.

“We are here not only to remember the victims, but to demand that Rodrigo Duterte be held accountable for the mass murder of the poor,” former Bayan Muna representative Neri Colmenares said.

“The white ribbon symbolizes our collective grief, but more importantly, our unwavering resolve to seek justice,” Colmenares said.

He described the killings as crimes against humanity, emphasizing that systematic violence against the poor cannot be dismissed as government shortcomings.

The White Ribbon campaign began on March 28 and aims to build nationwide awareness and pressure for accountability. 
At the launch, participants tied white ribbons at the Bantayog and distributed campaign materials in nearby locations, including at St. Peter Church along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Organizers encouraged the public to wear white ribbons, display stickers and pins, and update social media profiles to show solidarity with victims’ families.
Colmenares also criticized the current administration, urging it to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s investigation.

“We call on the Marcos government to stop its hypocrisy. If it truly values justice, it must support the victims and allow the ICC to do its work,” he said. “Silence is complicity. Action is standing for justice.”

Bayan Muna also called for public support to hold Duterte accountable before the ICC.
Meanwhile, Bayan Muna legal counsel and fifth nominee Kristina Conti provided updates on the ICC’s proceedings, with hearings expected to begin in September.

Among the groups present were Rise Up for Life and for Rights, church leaders and relatives of drug war victims.
Organizers said the White Ribbon campaign will continue as part of a sustained effort to seek justice and defend human rights, especially for the marginalized.– Jose Rodel Clapano

BAYAN MUNA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
For P7 million bill, only P50,000 covered: Justice Lopez recounts personal experience with PhilHealth benefits

For P7 million bill, only P50,000 covered: Justice Lopez recounts personal experience with PhilHealth benefits

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Lopez said that his bill reached almost P7 million and the state health insurance agency only covered P50,000 of his total...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte wants to go home ASAP &ndash; Sara

Duterte wants to go home ASAP – Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte wants to go home as soon as possible, after nearly a month in the Scheveningen Prison...
Headlines
fbtw
3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
The Senate investigation into the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte continues to broaden, as Sen. Imee Marcos sets...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
The government will continue to provide assistance to the 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar who were detained because...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;More celeb-sounding names in OVP fund recipient lists&rsquo;

‘More celeb-sounding names in OVP fund recipient lists’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
More suspicious and fictional-sounding names – some resembling celebrities and high-profile personalities – have...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

PCG confronts Chinese vessel near Zambales

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Coast Guard  confronted a China Coast Guard vessel that entered the country’s exclusive economic...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged to fight online abuse of children

Government urged to fight online abuse of children

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
A child rights group is urging the government to act with urgency in addressing the widespread online sexual abuse and exploitation...
Headlines
fbtw
Deployment of ACMs begins

Deployment of ACMs begins

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Close to 10,000 automated counting machines  to be used for the May midterm elections have already been deployed by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with