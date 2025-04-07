PNP vows to help ensure safe midterm polls

In this April 1, 2024 file photo, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and then DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos place the four-star shoulder marks on new Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil during a change of command ceremony at Camp Crame.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said is fully prepared to safeguard Filipino voters, Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials, teachers assigned to polling precincts, and civil society groups collaborating with the government to ensure clean, peaceful and honest midterm elections on May 12.?

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil emphasized the force's readiness to utilize its resources to ensure that Filipinos can vote without fear, particularly in identified hotspot areas. ?

Marbil noted that this initiative aligns with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure peaceful midterm elections, especially in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which has historically experienced election-related violence. ?

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has identified at least 34 election hotspots nationwide, with 27 located in BARMM.

In response, a total of 6,327 checkpoints have been established across the country as part of the implementation of a gun ban in preparation for the elections. ?

BARMM Regional Police Chief Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz stated that, anticipating an increase in election-related violence, they have intensified measures including strategic deployments, heightened police visibility, additional checkpoints, and enhanced intelligence monitoring.

He added that the police will collaborate closely with the new BARMM government and other agencies to facilitate peaceful elections in the region.?

"?Naniniwala kami na sa tamang koordinasyon at pagtutulungan, unti-unti masusugpo ang karahasan sa rehiyon," Macapaz said.?

"?Kasama ang pamunuan ng BARMM, kaming mga kapulisan ay patuloy na nagtutulungan at nakikipag-ugnayan sa national government upang matiyak na may sapat na suporta para sa kapayapaan at kaunlaran sa rehiyon," he added.?

Macapaz added that these efforts underscore the PNP's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the electoral process is free from violence, intimidation, and any form of electoral fraud.