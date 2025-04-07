^

Nation

Innovative solutions mulled to combat text scams

Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 10:54am
Innovative solutions mulled to combat text scams
File photo of a mobile user using a phone
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers are urging concerned agencies and stakeholders to come up with innovative solutions to curb call and text scams.

Sen. Grace Poe has cited the "dramatic increase" in scam calls during the first quarter of 2025 despite presence of SIM Card Registration Act.

"Executed at a massive scale and with high precision, voice phishing or vishing attacks prey on our unsuspecting kababayans that result in identity theft and financial losses," the senator said.

"While not a silver bullet to the scamming menace, the law that we passed can go a long way in fighting cybercrimes."

Poe added that scammers should be tried in court and punished, emphasizing that if no one is held accountable, perpetrators will be emboldened to continue with their illegal activities.

For his part, Sen. Win Gatchalian earlier filed a resolution seeking to conduct an inquiry into the continuous spread of text scams.

He underscored the need to strengthen cybersecurity to combat scammers.

"Given the crucial role of technology in nation-building, it is essential to strengthen cybersecurity and verification measures and implement additional safeguards to combat the continuous proliferation of text scams in the country," Gatchalian said, as he filed Resolution No. 1324, which seeks to conduct an inquiry regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Camarines Sur Representative LRay Villafuerte urged the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to review the said law as text scams continue to proliferate.

For its part, Globe Telecommunications Inc. said it remains committed to implementing the law. The telco, however, underscored the need for an official identification system.

Froilan Castelo, Globe Telecom's general counsel, opposed the National Telecommunications Commission’s proposal to require in-person registration for SIM cards.

He argued that this requirement would go against the goal of making connectivity more convenient for Filipinos.

TEXT SCAMS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 &lsquo;fake news peddlers&rsquo; charged

2 ‘fake news peddlers’ charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Criminal complaints have been filed against two people who spread on social media an edited video of the crowd taken during...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

Pasig bet who ridiculed single moms told: Withdraw from election

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
After using single mothers as the butt of jokes during a campaign sortie, Pasig congressional candidate Christian Sia was...
Nation
fbtw
No second chance for corrupt cops &ndash; Marbil

No second chance for corrupt cops – Marbil

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Corrupt personnel of the Philippine National Police will not be given second chances, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil...
Nation
fbtw
BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

BI: Traffickers using Telegram, Facebook

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Trafficking rings are using social media platforms Telegram and Facebook to entice victims into accepting bogus job offers...
Nation
fbtw
Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

Crimes in Southern Metro Manila down 22%

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Southern Police District  has recorded a 22-percent drop in crimes during the first quarter of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Groups thank Speaker for project support

12 hours ago
Farmers and irrigators nationwide have conveyed their appreciation to Speaker Martin Romualdez for supporting vital irrigation programs, including solar-powered pump irrigation projects.
Nation
fbtw

Palace to review case of slain broadcaster

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos’ media security task force has vowed to explore possible legal remedies and to assess the proceedings in the case of slain radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon after a local court acquitted three...
Nation
fbtw
Wage hike takes effect in Bicol region

Wage hike takes effect in Bicol region

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
At least 100,414 minimum wage employees and domestic workers in Bicol can now enjoy higher earnings after the first tranche...
Nation
fbtw
Philippines, US hold firing drills in Maguindanao

Philippines, US hold firing drills in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 12 hours ago
Military and police snipers practiced long-range nighttime target shooting at an Army training school in Datu Odin Sinsuat...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with