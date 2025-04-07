^

Nation

Surrenderee arrested in La Union drug raid

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 7:38pm
Surrenderee arrested in La Union drug raid
PDEA Regional Office 1
PDEA Regional Office 1 via Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-La Union, with the assistance of local policemen, arrested a 39-year-old suspected drug trafficker on Monday, April 7, at 7:30 a.m. during a raid on his home in Barangay Poro, San Fernando City, La Union.

The suspect had previously been caught for drug selling four years ago.

PDEA-Region 1 Regional Director, Director III Joel Plaza, said that alias "Ewoks" was found in possession of seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing crystal meth, or shabu, weighing approximately three grams with an estimated value of P20,400.

Authorities also recovered a .38 caliber revolver loaded with six live ammunition, two pieces of aluminum foil, a lighter, and a black coin purse.

Violations of Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Section 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia), Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearm and Ammunition Act, in relation to the COMELEC gun ban, are being prepared against "Ewoks."

The drug trafficker, who was released from jail following his April 2021 arrest after availing of a plea bargaining agreement that reduced his charges, is now detained at the PDEA Region 1 jail facility at Camp Diego Silang in Carlatan, San Fernando City, La Union.

PDEA
