Cops seize P1.7-M worth of shabu in Maguindanao del Norte sting

The two drug dealers, who were entrapped by policemen in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, are now held in a police detention facility.

COTABATO CITY — Policemen seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from two dealers who were entrapped in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, on Sunday afternoon, April 6.

The suspects, Mel Anok Ibrahim, 38, and his 20-year-old companion, Bhads Salim Abdillah, are currently held in a police detention facility and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The 250 grams of shabu seized from them will be used as evidence.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Monday, April 7, that Ibrahim and Abdillah were immediately detained by policemen, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, after selling P1.7 million worth of shabu during a sting operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Madin told reporters on Monday that his team had initially planned to entrap the duo in Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat. However, the sting operation was moved to the town proper of Datu Odin Sinsuat after the suspects requested to meet there instead.

Macapaz added that Madin and officers from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station collaborated in the entrapment operation, leading to the arrest of Ibrahim and Abdillah and the seizure of P1.7 million worth of shabu.

Macapaz expressed gratitude to local officials and barangay leaders for their support, noting that the operation was based on tips from informants about the drug trafficking activities of Ibrahim and Abdillah.