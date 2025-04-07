MMDA's Go stays, to undergo training after viral parking dispute

MANILA, Philippines — After berating a police officer over a parking violation in Quezon City, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has decided to keep Special Operations Group-Strike Force head Gabriel Go.

The MMDA announced the decision to retain Go on Monday, April 7, saying he will undergo a five-day training program focused on mentorship coaching in traffic management.

MMDA Chairman Romando "Don" Artes said the decision is for Go’s “self-improvement” and is in no way a form of punishment.

The Special Operations Group-Strike Force is tasked with clearing road obstructions that cause traffic congestion in Metro Manila, whether for vehicles or pedestrians.

The training will aim to improve Go’s leadership abilities, manners, discipline and capacity to manage stress and anger. He will be under the guidance of MMDA Traffic Education Division’s Edison Nebrija.

What happened. Police Captain Mann Erik Felipe filed a cyber libel complaint against Go last week. Before the filing, Go publicly apologized on April 3, acknowledging that he shouldn’t have allowed his emotions to influence his professional duties.

The incident occurred when Go issued Felipe a ticket for parking his motorcycle on the sidewalk outside a police station in Quezon City. Go also uploaded a video of the encounter, which quickly went viral online.

The administrative complaint for discourtesy filed against Go resulted in a reprimand from the MMDA Legal and Administrative Legislative Affairs staff, who issued him a “stern warning.” If he repeats his behavior, he will face more severe consequences, the MMDA said.

“The MMDA constantly reminds its traffic enforcers to exercise maximum tolerance when dealing with unwarranted confrontation with traffic violators, address the matter in a diplomatic manner, and observe the highest degree of professionalism in all official dealings,” it added.