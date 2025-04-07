^

Headlines

House resumes probe on fake news peddlers tomorrow

Jose Rodel Calapano - The Philippine Star
April 7, 2025 | 12:00am
House resumes probe on fake news peddlers tomorrow
Stock photo shows a woman on a laptop showing "fake news."
memyselfaneye / Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  The tri-comm of the House of Representatives has invited broadcaster Jay Sonza to join other vlogger personalities in its hearing that will resume tomorrow.

The tri-comm, led by its chairman Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez, who also chairs the House committee on public order and safety, said yesterday that vloggers Krizzette Laureta Chu, Mark Lopez, Mary Jane Quiambao Reyes and former press secretary and vlogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles will also attend the hearing.

Chu, who introduced herself as a Manila Bulletin editor, along with Reyes and Lopez apologized to congressmen during the tri-comm’s March 21 hearing for their misleading and unverified claims.

Aside from Sonza, the list of invited resource persons includes Elizabeth Joie Cruz (Joie De Vivre), Dr. Ethel Pineda Garcia, Alvin Curay, Ma. Khristine Claud Curay, Epifanio Labrador, Manuel Mata Jr. (Kokolokoy), Dr. Richard Tesoro Mata (Dr. Richard and Erika Mata), George Ahmed Paglinawan (Luminous by Trixie & Ahmed), Aeron Peña (Old School Pinoy), Ramon Gerardo San Luis and Elijah San Fernando (Eli).

In addition to these names, the joint panel subpoenaed 24 vloggers and influencers to testify at the upcoming April 8 hearing.

Committee on public accounts chair and Abang Lingkod party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano earlier warned that the 24 individuals who were issued subpoenas could face contempt charges and detention if they fail to appear again.

The 24 subpoenaed individuals are Ernesto Abines Jr., Lorraine Marie Tablang Badoy-Partosa, Suzanne Batalla, Mary Catherine Binag, Jeffrey Almendras Celiz, Glenn Chong, Claire Eden Contreras, Lord Byron Cristobal, Jeffrey Cruz, Alex Destor, Ma. Florinda Espenilla-Duque, Claro Ganac, Edwin Jamora, Elmer Jugalbot, Julius Melanosi Maui, Joe Smith Medina, Alven Montero, Jonathan Morales, Cyrus Preglo, Vivian Zapata Rodriguez, Darwin Salceda, Sass Rogando Sasot, Maricar Serrano and Kester Ramon John Balibalos Tan.

The tri-comm is composed of the House committees on public order and safety, information and communications technology, and public information.

The panels aim to determine the accountability of some content creators and social media influencers for peddling fake news, and the platforms’ response to the spread of coordinated disinformation.

Congressmen have voiced concern over reports that some vloggers allegedly design and use their content to mislead the public and attack political critics. The hearings aim to uncover whether these acts are part of an organized campaign and how they are being financed.

Representatives from social media platforms such as Meta (Facebook), TikTok and Google are also expected to appear before the committee to answer questions about their content moderation systems and cooperation with government efforts against fake news.

Officials from the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Justice, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Internal Revenue and Anti-Money Laundering Council were invited to attend the investigation.

The inquiry explores legal and legislative remedies to address disinformation without curbing constitutionally protected freedom of speech.

Lawmakers have signaled that they are working toward a balance between public accountability and digital rights.

The next hearing will be held at the Speaker Nograles Hall in the House of Representatives.

It follows mounting calls from civil society groups and media watchdogs to take concrete steps against the unchecked spread of harmful content online.

The House is working on stronger regulatory frameworks and possibly even criminal penalties for those who knowingly and repeatedly spread disinformation that endangers public safety and democratic institutions.

Fighting ‘fake news’

Meanwhile, House assistant majority leader and Tingog party-list Rep. Jude Acidre said yesterday fighting disinformation or “fake news” should be everyone’s responsibility.

He said the tri-comm’s hearing tomorrow is expected to further clarify the extent and impact of the growing problem on disinformation and fake news  in the country.

“The overall context of fake news will become (clearer), and why we need to rid the country of disinformation,” Acidre, chairman of the House committee on overseas workers affairs, said.

Acidre stressed that combating disinformation is a shared obligation across all sectors of society.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
