Lone bettor wins P28.5-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A single bettor from Metro Manila has struck gold, winning the P28.5 million jackpot in the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday, December 14.

The winning ticket, purchased in Tondo, Manila, carried the lucky combination 33-25-19-05-24-22, securing the P28,581,049.40 prize, the PCSO announced on Sunday.

The winner has a year to claim the jackpot at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. To claim the prize, the winner must present the original winning ticket and two valid Identification cards.

Meanwhile, 38 other players won P24,000 each by correctly guessing five out of the six winning numbers.

There are also 2,085 bettors who will take home P800 for matching four numbers and 31,547 players receive P20 for hitting three digits.

The Lotto 6/42 draw is held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law or TRAIN law, winnings exceeding P10,000 are subject to a 20% tax deduction.