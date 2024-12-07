Man jailed for hurting wife, father-in-law, uncle in machete attack

Trigger warning: violence

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A husband landed in jail for seriously hurting his wife, father-in-law and an uncle in a hacking rampage in Barangay Cogon in Digos City before dawn Friday, December 6.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Saturday, December 7, cited a report from the Digos City Police Office stating that the now detained suspect first repeatedly hacked his wife, Claire Ann Caña Reyes, with a sharp machete amid their heated altercation right in their home in Laminosa Village in Sitio Punta Biao in Barangay Cogon.

He also attacked and hurt his father-in-law, Ronnie Baldomero Caña, and his wife’s uncle, Janrick Macaway Caña, when they tried to intervene.

The suspect is reportedly known in Sitio Punta Biao in Barangay Cogon as a heavy liquor drinker and often gets into a fight with neighbors when drunk.

Responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials managed to immediately subdue and cuff him before transporting the three victims to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is now locked in a police detention facility, awaiting prosecution.