^

Nation

Truck driver, 7 villagers die in Cotabato highway mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 6:53pm
Truck driver, 7 villagers die in Cotabato highway mishap
Eight individuals died when a ten-wheeler truck hit several vehicles and houses along a stretch of a highway in Makilala town in Cotabato on Dec. 5, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A driver and seven others died when his wayward ten-wheeler truck rammed vehicles and houses along a highway in Barangay Malasila in Makilala, Cotabato on Thursday morning, December 5. 

In initial statements an hour after the incident, Lt. Col. Rolly Oranza, acting chief of the Makilala Municipal Police Station, and officials of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office said that truck driver Leopoldo Gantes Ibañez lost control of the wheel due to mechanical trouble while maneuvering through a downhill stretch of the highway, causing the deadly accident.

Ibanez and seven others, including Joey Pamplona, his wife Tina, and their young son, a kindergarten pupil, perished in the accident, according to police investigators and personnel from the Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), who responded to the scene.

The light truck, four-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles and houses hit by the large truck driven by Ibañez, loaded with commercial fertilizers, were badly damaged.

The office of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza immediately dispatched employees of their PDRRMO to extend initial assistance to the families of the accident fatalities.

Mendoza has urged police officials in the province to compel the owner of the 10-wheeler truck to compensate the families of the accident fatalities.

COTABATO

ROAD ACCIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City still Philippine&rsquo;s richest LGU

Quezon City still Philippine’s richest LGU

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
For four consecutive years, the Quezon City government under the helm of Mayor Joy Belmonte has been recognized as the richest...
Nation
fbtw
House bill extending PNP retirement age to 57 OK&rsquo;d

House bill extending PNP retirement age to 57 OK’d

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The House committee on public order and safety approved on Tuesday a bill that would extend the compulsory retirement age...
Nation
fbtw

PDEA: Bong Go not on drug watchlist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has clarified that Sen. Bong Go is not in the PDEA’s watchlist of personalities involved in the illegal drug trade.
Nation
fbtw
TNVS drivers lament LTFRB plan to cut surge rate

TNVS drivers lament LTFRB plan to cut surge rate

17 hours ago
It will be a bleak Christmas for Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) drivers if the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
Shear line raises Luzon dams&rsquo; elevations

Shear line raises Luzon dams’ elevations

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Three major dams in Luzon continued to release water yesterday after heavy rains spawned by the shear line raised the reservoirs’...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nazarene feast: Fewer devotees expected at masses

Nazarene feast: Fewer devotees expected at masses

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
An official of the Quiapo Church said yesterday they are expecting fewer devotees attending masses for the feast of the Black...
Nation
fbtw
DA rolls out P40/kilo rice in LRT, MRT stations

DA rolls out P40/kilo rice in LRT, MRT stations

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Starting today, rice at P40 per kilo will be available in two stations of the Metro Rail Transit and Light Rail Transit Line...
Nation
fbtw
Marawi vice mayor nabbed for NBI agent&rsquo;s slay

Marawi vice mayor nabbed for NBI agent’s slay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The vice mayor of Marawi City in Lanao del Sur was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of an operative of the...
Nation
fbtw
2 NPA leaders among Samar clash fatalities

2 NPA leaders among Samar clash fatalities

By Miriam Desacada | 19 hours ago
Two of six suspected New People’s Army guerrillas killed in an encounter in Las Navas, Northern Samar on Monday were...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with