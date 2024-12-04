^

Nation

Debris warning issued as China launches rocket

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) issued a debris advisory following the launch by China of a rocket yesterday afternoon.

The space agency said that debris from the rocket was projected to fall within identified drop zones, approximately 12 nautical miles away from Rozul Reef and 151 NM away from Busuanga in Palawan.

The PhilSA confirmed that China launched a Long March 3B rocket at around 1:55 p.m. from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture in Sichuan.

“Details of the rocket drop zones were disclosed through a notice to airmen, which warned of an aerospace flight activity,” the PhilSA said.

The space agency said it disseminated a pre-launch report to concerned government agencies and authorities.

It said unburned debris from rockets such as the booster and fairing are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters the outer space.

“While these were not projected to fall on the ground or inhabited areas, the rocket debris poses danger to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” the PhilSA said.

The agency said there is a possibility that the debris may float around and be washed ashore.

Residents in coastal villages have been told to inform authorities about sightings of rocket debris in their areas.

Authorities advised residents not to retrieve or come near the debris as it may contain remnants of toxic substances like rocket fuel.

