P13.6 million shabu seized by PDEA in Las PiÃ±as, Manila

P13.6 million shabu seized by PDEA in Las Piñas, Manila

In Las Piñas, shabu weighing 1.5 kilos and with a street value of P10.2 million were seized by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives from a drug suspect.

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents confiscated two kilos of shabu worth about P13.6 million in two drug stings in Las Piñas and Manila last Friday.

The PDEA National Capital Region field unit identified the alleged dealer as Ansano Sari Ampuan, who was apprehended in Barangay Almanza Uno around 4 p.m.

Ampuan allegedly sold the shabu to undercover agents who placed him under arrest after he accepted the marked money.

Apart from shabu, Ampuan’s cell phone, identification cards and his vehicle were also confiscated by the PDEA agents.

Meanwhile, another sting operation led to the seizure of shabu weighing 500 grams and worth P3.4 million from Baiton Raguiamoda, a high-value suspect who was arrested in front of a restaurant in Barangay 669 in Malate, Manila around 2:55 p.m.

Ampuan and Raguiamoda are facing drug trafficking charges.