^

Nation

P3.4-M worth shabu seized from teacher, 4 cohorts in PDEA-BARMM sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 23, 2024 | 6:44pm
P3.4-M worth shabu seized from teacher, 4 cohorts in PDEA-BARMM sting
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is now in custody of the five drug dealers who fell in an entrapment operation in Marawi City on Nov. 22, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents arrested a teacher and her four accomplices and confiscated from them P3.4 million worth of shabu in an entrapment operation in Barangay Rapasun in Marawi City on Friday, November 22.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Saturday, November 23, that Fatima Pangcoga Oranggaga, who is a teacher, Hania Alcantara Delinogun, Esmael Antal Mamarinta, Alfatah Pangcoga Oranggaga and Juhaifa Pangcoga Oranggaga are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

Castro said they were immediately arrested after selling P3.4 million worth of shabu to PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of different units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, disguised as civilians, in an entrapment operation in Barangay Rapasun in Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur.

Castro said the operation that resulted in the arrest of the six shabu traffickers and confiscation of their illegal merchandise was laid with the help of local officials, among them Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

A seemingly innocent minor, who was with the group that fell in the entrapment operation, was immediately turned over by PDEA-BARMM agents to employees of the social welfare office in Marawi City.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
