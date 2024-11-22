2 Filipino siblings among 4 shot dead in California

MANILA, Philippines — Four people, including two Filipino siblings, were shot dead on Saturday at a home that was also set on fire in Lancaster, California.

According to an ABS-CBN report, Filipino siblings Janvi Maquindang and Christine Asa-Ca as well as her fiancé Edwin Garcia were pronounced dead at the scene by responding police.

A fourth person, Matthew Montebello, was also shot and died later in a hospital.

Investigators said a fifth person, a 16-year-old girl was also home when gunfire erupted. The girl called 911 and hid in her bedroom.

Responders were able to put out the fire and pull the victims out of the home.

Initial investigation indicated that the victims might have been in bed when the shooting took place.

The motive for the shooting and fire remains under investigation. No arrest has been made and no suspect has been identified.