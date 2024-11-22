^

Nation

500 NBI employees receive pneumococcal vaccines

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
November 22, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines —  The National Bureau of Investigation announced yesterday that at least 500 NBI employees nationwide have been administered pneumococcal vaccines as part of an ongoing initiative to protect staff from infectious diseases.

The vaccination program conducted by the NBI medico-legal division began on Nov. 11 and covers employees at the NBI headquarters in Metro Manila and the regional offices.

Aside from the vaccination campaign, the NBI odontology division, headed by Mary Ann Manos, distributed dental kits to employees during the drive.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago commended the two divisions for their dedication to enhancing employee health and wellbeing.

He encouraged employees who have yet to be vaccinated to visit the NBI medico-legal division office to receive their shots.

Pneumococcal vaccines protect people against the bacteria that cause pneumococcal infections, which can lead to serious illnesses like pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.

