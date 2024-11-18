Injured OFW in Taiwan returns home

The OFW, who was the primary provider for his mother’s living expenses, was insured with a three-year term coverage equivalent to his agency employment contract. His insurance benefits became effective as soon as his contract and deployment began.

MANILA, Philippines — Paramount Life & General Insurance Corporation in a joint effort with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, facilitated the return of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who sustained life-altering injuries as a factory worker in Taiwan.

Only a month into his employment, he was involved in a severe workplace accident in July 2023, leaving him in a permanently vegetative state and dependent on comprehensive medical care.

After over a year of treatment in Taiwan, he was medically cleared to return to the Philippines on October 30.

Paramount and partners organized his transport via air ambulance with medical professionals ensuring he received necessary care throughout his journey back home. He is also entitled to claim his permanent disability benefits aside from his medical repatriation.

This repatriation effort highlights the crucial role of insurance in ensuring the peace of mind of OFWs and their families especially in critical times.

OFW insurance is specifically designed to address the unique needs of Filipino workers abroad, offering an extensive range of benefits including repatriation due to severe medical conditions, illegal termination or death, support for total and permanent disability, and insurance for natural and accidental death.

Paramount remains committed to its mission to support OFWs and their families, honoring their dedication and helping them navigate the challenges they face abroad.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Paramount Insurance. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.