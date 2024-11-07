Quezon City crime rate dips by 19.48%

Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., director of the Quezon City Police District, said 124 crimes were recorded in the city in October.

MANILA, Philippines — The crime volume in Quezon City dropped last month by at least 19 percent, police reported on Monday.

The figure is lower by 19.48 percent compared to the 154 crimes documented in September.

The major crimes, which police are monitoring in assessing the peace and order situation, are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft and motorcycle theft.

Buslig said 121 of the 124 cases have been resolved, for a crime clearance efficiency of 97.58 percent.

He lauded Mayor Joy Belmonte for the city government’s support, trust and cooperation in the QCPD’s peace and order programs.

“We are grateful for the continued backing of Mayor Belmonte and the people of Quezon City. Their support is crucial to our success in keeping the city safe,” Buslig said in a statement.

The QCPD carried out 175 anti-narcotics operations, which led to the arrest of 280 suspected drug pushers and users as well as the seizure of P6.66 million worth of shabu and marijuana.

“Our commitment to combat illegal drugs remains unwavering as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities,” Buslig said.

On the campaign against illegal gambling, the QCPD arrested 375 people and seized P163,896 in bet money.

Police also arrested 297 wanted people, including 130 high-value suspects.

Among them is Santiago Abengana, a member of a theft and robbery ring, who was arrested in a drug sting on Oct. 24.

Twenty-nine unlicensed guns were recovered and 29 people were arrested in the QCPD’s campaign against loose firearms.

“Our accomplishments in the past 30 days are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every officer and staff member of the QCPD,” Buslig said.