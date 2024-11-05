^

Nation

Taguig drug sting yields P4M worth of shabu

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 4:34pm
Taguig drug sting yields P4M worth of shabu
Censored photo of suspects nabbed due to illegal drugs in Taguig City on Nov. 5, 2024.
Southern Police District via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities seized approximately P4 million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City on Tuesday, November 5, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, one of whom is a minor.

In a statement, Southern Police District director Brigadier General Bernard Yang said the suspects, identified as "alias Alvin," 27, and "alias Miracle," 15, were apprehended shortly after midnight on Tuesday at a mall parking lot in Taguig City.

The operation led to the seizure of 600 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P4.08 million.

Confiscated items included the buy-bust money, a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine from "alias Alvin," and a mobile phone used in the transaction.

The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, for illegal possession of firearms.

Both suspects are now in custody, and further investigations are underway to trace additional links within the drug supply chain.

