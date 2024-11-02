Marcos seeks firm collaboration among BARMM stakeholders

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. joins a meeting with influential leaders in Mindanao and provincial governors of Bangsamoro region held last October 24 at the Aquado Residence in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Influential political figures in Mindanao have convened recently in Manila in an effort to come to an understanding that would enhance the alliance between local leaders and the national government to effectively address challenges in the Bangsamoro region.

Included in the comprehensive and strategic dialog with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. — held at the Aguado Residence in Manila — were four of the five provincial governors in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), identified as Hajiman Hataman of Basilan, Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi, Mamintal Adiong of Lanao del Sur and Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte.

Also in the list of participants were two gubernatorial aspirants in Maguindanao, identified as Datu Tucao Mastura of del Norte, and Datu Ali Midtimbang of del Sur.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas president and Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, secretary Nasser Pangandaman and Mindanao Development Authority chief Leo Magno also joined the roundtable.

On orders of the president, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo initiated the comprehensive consultation reportedly to firm up the collaboration between Manila and Mindanao political leaders in ensuring peaceful, transparent and credible BARMM elections next year.

PBBM’s in-depth discussion with Bangsamoro governors and influential Mindanao leaders was reportedly focused on preserving political stability in the region amid growing tension triggered by the coming May 2025 electoral contest.

“The diverse assembly of both local and national leaders has also emphasized PBBM’s commitment to an inclusive development and peace in the Bangsamoro region,” said Lagdameo.

He said that the meeting not only highlighted the government’s commitment to an inclusive governance but also set the stage for future partnerships that seek to the lives of BARMM residents.

“As the political landscape in the region evolves, the cooperation among these leaders will be essential for shaping up the future of their communities and in fostering sustainable development in BARMM,” added Lagdameo.