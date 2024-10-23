^

Nation

BARMM briefs Indonesians on regional health services

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 6:06pm
BARMM briefs Indonesians on regional health services
Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr. huddles with an official of the Indonesian Embassy in the Philippines, Mister Mudzarik, at the sideline of the Indonesia-Philippines Health Forum on Oct. 21, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —The Bangsamoro government provided an extensive briefing to high-ranking officials from the Indonesian Embassy in Makati City on its health interventions for local communities benefiting from the peace process that Indonesia is supporting.

Indonesia is a member of the influential Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is a bloc of more than 50 Muslim states, including petroleum-exporting countries in the Middle East and North Africa, that helped broker the separate peace compacts of the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front with Malacañang. 

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Wednesday morning, October 23, stated that the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, had talked extensively about the “good practices” of the Ministry of Health-BARMM in extending health services to constituent Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities during the Indonesia-Philippines Health Forum last Monday, October 21. 

Representatives of different local and foreign firms engaged in the production of medical support and health products also reportedly participated in the forum, held at the Indonesian Embassy in Makati City.

Sinolinding said he was treated with utmost cordiality by officials of the Indonesian Embassy, among them Mister Mudzarik, head of the economic section of the Indonesian Embassy, during his official engagement with them last Monday.   

“That activity gave us a chance to brief them on our best practices in health services that we extend to the local communities,” Sinolinding said.

The MoH-BARMM covers five provinces and three cities in Mindanao, grouped under the Bangsamoro autonomous government, which was established in 2019 based on the peace agreement between the MILF and the national government, forged with the support of OIC-member states.

Among the topics discussed by Sinolinding in the Indonesia-Philippines Health Forum were the MoH-BARMM’s extensive vaccination campaigns to forestall measles outbreak and the spread in the autonomous region of other diseases preventable with vaccines.

“Our health workers involved in those very taxing missions hike far distances, cross rivers and marshlands and ride boats to cross islands in the seas and inland swamps to reach the villagers they ought to vaccinate. That, I told them in my briefing,” Sinolinding said. 

vuukle comment

CENTRAL MINDANAO

INDONESIA

INDONESIAN EMBASSY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches

Brrr: Cold weather arrives in Benguet as Christmas approaches

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
As Christmas season nears, villagers in Benguet Province are starting to experience temperature drops.
Nation
fbtw
Benguet chill sets in

Benguet chill sets in

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
As the Yuletide season nears, residents in the upland province of Benguet are starting to feel the temperature dropping.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Chinese suspect in hotpot shooting an &lsquo;undesirable alien&rsquo;

PNP: Chinese suspect in hotpot shooting an ‘undesirable alien’

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
The Chinese suspect in a shooting at a hotpot restaurant in Makati that killed a fellow Chinese national has been classified...
Nation
fbtw
Retired cop receiving threats

Retired cop receiving threats

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A retired police officer has reportedly been receiving threats to his life after he noticed motorcycle-riding men following...
Nation
fbtw
2 public hospitals in Manila at full capacity

2 public hospitals in Manila at full capacity

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
With two public hospitals in Manila reaching full capacity, residents are advised to go to other health facilities for medical...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fire hits Manila hospital&rsquo;s stock room

Fire hits Manila hospital’s stock room

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A fire hit a storage room of the Mary Chiles General Hospital and Maternity in Sampaloc, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
17 OFWs back from Lebanon

17 OFWs back from Lebanon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Seventeen more overseas Filipino workers returned home yesterday from Lebanon, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration...
Nation
fbtw
Reward offered for info on kidnapped American

Reward offered for info on kidnapped American

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A reward of P150,000 has been offered in exchange for information leading to the rescue of American vlogger Elliot Onil Eastman,...
Nation
fbtw
Ilocos workers get P33 daily pay hike

Ilocos workers get P33 daily pay hike

By Jun Elias | 19 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and domestic workers in Ilocos region will receive higher pay starting Nov. 7, the Department of Labor...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with