Minor phreatic eruption detected at Taal Volcano on October 22

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 12:22pm
A minor phreatic eruption from Taal Volcano Island's main crater at 09:18 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, was captured by the VTBC camera of PHIVOLCS' station at Talisay, Batangas.
MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano experienced a minor phreatic eruption on Tuesday, October 22, as reported by state seismologists at Phivolcs.

The eruption lasted for nine minutes, occurring from 9:14 a.m. to 9:23 a.m., and produced a grayish-white plume that reached heights of 1,500 meters.

Three cameras operated by Phivolcs captured the event: a thermal camera at the Daang Kastila Observation Station, an IP camera at Buco, and the VTAG IP Camera at Agoncillo, Batangas.

Phivolcs has maintained Taal Volcano at Alert Level 1. 

 

 

According to Tuesday’s advisory, there were no eruptions or volcanic earthquakes reported on Monday, October 21. Emissions were also measured at 800 meters high and were considered moderate.

As of October 19, the sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano were recorded at 1,256 tonnes per day.

Prolonged eruptions. However, Phivolcs has observed prolonged eruption events at Taal Volcano over the past week, including an eight-minute eruption with a 600-meter tall plume on Sunday, October 20.

On October 18, a phreatic eruption that lasted seven minutes and 39 seconds was also detected at Taal, following an eight-minute eruption the previous day.

The last report of two phreatic eruptions occurring in a single day was on October 16, with durations ranging from five to nine minutes.

ERUPTION

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
