^

Nation

Raps filed vs South African caught with P42 million shabu

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Raps filed vs South African caught with P42 million shabu
The Bureau of Customs said charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act as well as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act were filed against Phillip Theunissen, 31.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A complaint for drug smuggling has been filed before the Pasay prosecutor’s office against a South African national for alleged possession of P42 million worth of shabu.

The Bureau of Customs said charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act as well as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act were filed against Phillip Theunissen, 31.

Theunissen was intercepted by anti-narcotics police at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Saturday.

The suspect is being held at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency headquarters in Quezon City.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio lauded BOC personnel at the airport for detecting 6.2 kilos of shabu stashed in the suspect’s luggage.

“Transnational crime rings continue to use our ports to smuggle illegal drugs into the country,” Rubio said.

vuukle comment

BOC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

8 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines inaugurated the Japan-funded...
Nation
fbtw
BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Gunmen killed a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection right in the premises of the fire station in Katipunan town in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Viral teacher who climbed flagpole in Batanes school honored

Viral teacher who climbed flagpole in Batanes school honored

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
An elementary school teacher who went viral for climbing the flagpole in her school in Batanes was honored in a ceremony in...
Nation
fbtw
Driver in viral BGC 'drunk driving' video could lose license &mdash; LTO

Driver in viral BGC 'drunk driving' video could lose license — LTO

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The motorist caught on video driving recklessly and under the influence of alcohol in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ: 20% discount for PWDs extends to group orders

DOJ: 20% discount for PWDs extends to group orders

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Persons with disabilities are entitled to a 20 percent discount and value-added tax exemption for food purchases shared with...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘11 arrested Chinese may be looking for uranium’

1 hour ago
The 11 Chinese nationals recently arrested in Paracale, Camarines Norte for allegedly engaging in illegal mining may be exploring the area for uranium, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commiss...
Nation
fbtw
Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

1 hour ago
Puregold Price Club Inc. has reinforced its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development through its social...
Nation
fbtw

Suspects in Bulacan board member, driver’s slay charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Criminal charges have been filed against four suspects, including a policeman, for the murder of a member of the provincial board of Bulacan and his driver in Malolos early this month.
Nation
fbtw
P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Up to 2.15 kilos of shabu with a total combined value of P14.62 million were found floating in the waters off Occidental Mindoro...
Nation
fbtw
Political events banned in Manila ahead of Undas

Political events banned in Manila ahead of Undas

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
In observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, political and private groups are prohibited from holding...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with