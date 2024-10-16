Raps filed vs South African caught with P42 million shabu

The Bureau of Customs said charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act as well as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act were filed against Phillip Theunissen, 31.

MANILA, Philippines — A complaint for drug smuggling has been filed before the Pasay prosecutor’s office against a South African national for alleged possession of P42 million worth of shabu.

The Bureau of Customs said charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act as well as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act were filed against Phillip Theunissen, 31.

Theunissen was intercepted by anti-narcotics police at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Saturday.

The suspect is being held at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency headquarters in Quezon City.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio lauded BOC personnel at the airport for detecting 6.2 kilos of shabu stashed in the suspect’s luggage.

“Transnational crime rings continue to use our ports to smuggle illegal drugs into the country,” Rubio said.