Koko Pimentel sets sights on first term as Marikina lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for Marikina’s 1st District Representative on Sunday, October 6.

Pimentel will run against Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro for the seat of Marikina’s 1st district, hoping to succeed his wife, Marjorie Ann Teodoro, in the current House post.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Pimentel said that he was surprised by Teodoro’s transfer to the first district.

“We were surprised because ang transfer niya sa district one ay Sept 26, 2024...mga one week ago lang ‘yon eh,” he said.

(We were surprised because their transfer to District One was on September 26, 2024... that was just about a week ago.)

Pimentel ran for senator under Duterte’s PDP-Laban in 2019. He bagged a total of 14,668,665 votes, landing on the 10th place.

He is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

The senator also belongs to the Senate minority with Sen. Risa Hontiveros.